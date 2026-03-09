WBC Daily: Dominican Republic Into Quarterfinals, Who Else Is In?

Three teams have qualified for the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals. And we are getting ready for a blockbuster clasah between Team USA and Mexico.



Taking in all the action from Monday's full slate of games:

JUMP TO: Korea Advances, Ousts Aussies | Tatis Grand Slam in D.R. Win | Great Britain Takes Down Brazil | Colombia Outlasts Panama

Korea Heads to Quarterfinals



Congrats to Korea! The first team into quarterfinals is in.

The team is moving past the first round for the first time since 2009 by beating Australia at the Tokyo Dome behind four RBIs from Bo Gyeong Moon, who leads the tournament with 11.

Republic of Korea vs. Australia Highlights ⚾️ World Baseball Classic on FOX

Australia would have advanced with a win or a loss by four runs or fewer, but instead will be exiting the tournament in tough fashion. The Aussies got one player on base in the ninth but could bring him home, with pinch-hitter Logan Wade popping up to Moon for the final out.

D.R. With Another Romp, Into Quarterfinals

Fernando Tatis had a day. With a grand slam and six RBIs, the Padres' superstar has the Dominican Republic into the quarterfinals after a 10-1 win over Israel.

Dominican Republic vs. Israel Highlights ⚾ World Baseball Classic on FOX

Tatis’ six RBIs tied Adrian González in 2009 for second-most in a WBC game, one behind Ken Griffey Jr.’s record in 2006.

The Dominicans (3-0) lead Group D over Venezuela (2-0), which also clinched a quarterfinal berth due to the Dominicans' win.

Great Britain Ends on High Note

With pride at stake between two already-eliminated teams, Great Britain notched a win over Brazil at the World Baseball Classic.

Ian Lewis Jr. homered with two RBIs and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added two hits with three RBIs to lead Britain in a one-hitter. Brazil will finish the tournament at 0-4.

Brazil vs. Great Britain Highlights ⚾ World Baseball Classic on FOX

Team GB's Matt Koperniak hit a run-scoring single in the seventh off 17-year-old Joseph Contreras — a son of former major league pitcher José Contreras — and Chisholm added a two-run single in the eighth.

Colombia Gets First Win

Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a two-run single in a four-run sixth inning for already-eliminated Colombia and and ensured Panama cannot advance from Group A.

Panama's Jonathan Arauz exchanged shouts and pushes with manager José Mayorga when the pinch hitter returned to the dugout after grounding out leading off the ninth. Araúz had not run hard out of the batter's box.