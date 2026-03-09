World Baseball Classic
USA vs. Italy World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch
World Baseball Classic

USA vs. Italy World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch

Updated Mar. 9, 2026 11:24 p.m. ET

Can Team USA and its star-studded lineup and rotation win it all at the 2026 World Baseball Classic?  

Three games, three wins so far for the USA after beating Brazil, dominating Great Britain, and getting past Mexico. It continues with Tuesday's Pool B finale against Italy at Daiken Park, home of MLB's Houston Astros

The game will be Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. 

How to Watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

FOX is your exclusive home to the WBC with games spread across the FOX family of networks

FOX is set to air seven games, including three Pool B games featuring Team USA, two quarterfinals games and the World Baseball Classic Championship Game on Tuesday, March 17 from Miami’s loanDepot Park. The remaining matchups will air across FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports app, FOX One and Tubi. All 47 games will be available for streaming. Catch the action on the following streaming options:

Team USA Starting Pitcher vs. Italy

New York Mets right-hander Nolan McLean is tentatively scheduled to start Tuesday in the final pool-play game against Italy.

Team USA Starting Lineup vs. Italy

No official lineup yet but perhaps expect some fresh faces with a quarterfinal spot secured. So far in the tournament, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has two home runs for Team USA, while Red Sox youngster Roman Anthony has a team-leading five RBIs. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has five hits for Team USA.

