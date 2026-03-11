USA Into 2026 World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Round; Italy Eliminates Mexico

It came down to the wire, but Team USA is moving on.

With Italy's 9-1 win over Mexico in the final game of Pool B play, the United States has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 2026 World Baseball Classic as the group's runner-up. Italy will take on Puerto Rico, runners-up of Pool A, on Friday in Houston (8 p.m. on FOX).

Team USA will now play Pool A winners Canada on Saturday in the quarterfinals in Houston (3 p.m. on FS1).

The United States went 3-1 in pool play, defeating Brazil (15-5), Great Britain (9-1) and Mexico (5-3) but losing to Italy (8-6).

Mexico finishes in third place in Pool B at 2-2, followed by Great Britain (1-3) and Brazil (0-4).

As for individual USA pool play standouts, Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony drove in six runs, while posting a .333/.474/.533 slash line; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit two home runs against Italy on Tuesday night; Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber had a USA-high six hits, one of them being a home run, while posting a .375/.500/.563 slash line; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson hit .500.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes pitched four scoreless innings, while striking out seven batters and surrendering just two baserunners against Mexico; San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb surrendered just one run and one baserunner across four innings against Brazil, while striking out six batters.

Team USA lost to Japan in the 2023 WBC Championship and last won the World Baseball Classic in 2017.