4 Takeaways From USA's World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Win Over Canada

DAIKIN PARK (Houston) – Once again, it did not come easily or stylishly for Team USA on Friday night, as evidenced by the subdued celebration on the field in the aftermath of its victory against its neighbors to the north. It seemed more like a sigh of relief than a scene of jubilation.

But coming off a shocking pool-play loss to Italy that put its tournament hopes at risk, the dream team survived again, holding off Canada in the quarterfinals to set up a matchup of the juggernauts between Team USA and the Dominican Republic in Sunday’s semifinals.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Team USA Has Major Pitching Advantage Moving Forward

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Yes, Team USA has assembled a lineup packed with superstars, but the biggest difference for the club in this tournament compared to past iterations is the arm talent — particularly in the rotation.

Even with Tarik Skubal no longer available, the U.S. had a back-to-back All-Star in Logan Webb to start on Friday and will have a back-to-back All-Star and Cy Young Award winner in Paul Skenes ready for Sunday’s much-anticipated matchup against the Dominican Republic.

Webb did his job against the Canadians, holding them scoreless for 4.2 innings with five strikeouts. In two starts in the WBC, Webb allowed just one run in 8.2 innings.

Once he left, though…

2. Canada Made Things Interesting vs. USA Bullpen

After falling behind 5-0, Canada didn’t go down without a fight. The inning after Webb’s departure, Tyler Black got Canada on the board with an RBI single off Brad Keller in the sixth. USA manager Mark DeRosa then turned to lefty Gabe Speier to get the platoon matchup on Bo Naylor, but it didn’t matter as the Canada catcher crushed an inside slider 404 feet out to right field to bring Canada within two runs.

It would soon get even dicier for the U.S. bullpen.

David Bednar entered in the seventh and got a couple ground balls to start the inning, but they both resulted in infield singles. After a passed ball by Cal Raleigh, Canada suddenly had the tying runs in scoring position. The Yankees reliever buckled down from there, though, getting Josh Naylor to pop out before striking out Tyler O’Neill and Owen Caissie, Canada’s hottest hitter entering the game, to extinguish the threat.

In the ninth, Mason Miller shut the door.

3. Canada Gifted Jerseys, USA Gifted Runs

Before the game, Hockey Canada sent a congratulatory video message to the country’s baseball players for getting through to the quarterfinals for the first time and gifted the team Canadian hockey jerseys, which the players proudly wore pregame at Daikin Park.

Three innings into the game, Canada’s defense was also in the giving spirit.

After plating a run on an RBI groundout in the first inning, Team USA didn’t hit a ball out of the infield in the third yet still managed to tack on two more runs to give Webb some breathing room. The damage came with two outs and the bases loaded, when Alex Bregman pulled a grounder that third baseman Abraham Toro secured on a dive. The throw to first, however, was airmailed, as two runs came home.

That ended the day for Michael Soroka. Reliever Micah Ashman entered and prevented the inning from unraveling by striking out Roman Anthony.

On a night in which Canada managed to hold USA’s biggest boppers in check, it was the bottom of the lineup delivering crucial insurance. The No. 8 and 9 hitters in USA’s lineup, Brice Turang and Pete Crow-Armstrong, came through with RBI singles in the sixth. At the time, it seemed like they were just padding USA’s lead.

Given how the ensuing innings went, those hits instead ended up the difference.

4. The Juggernaut Semifinal Matchup is Upon Us

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Dominican Republic has bulldozed its way through the tournament with elation and bat flips and brute force. Team USA, despite fielding a roster capable of doing the same, has not.

And if it plays the way it has to this point, the offense awaiting them in Miami will be salivating.

But as the lineup attempts to play to its capabilities, the biggest hope for the Americans is on the bump.

The Dominican Republic used its best arm while run-ruling Korea, 10-0, in a game in which starter Cristopher Sánchez fired five scoreless innings. The U.S., meanwhile, will have reigning National Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes ready to go.

