San Diego Padres reportedly sign Xander Bogaerts to 11-year contract
San Diego Padres reportedly sign Xander Bogaerts to 11-year contract

1 hour ago

Xander Bogaerts has signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres, according to the New York Post.

Bogaerts has spent his entire career with the Boston Red Sox. He finished the 2022 season with a .307/.377/.456 batting line while totaling 15 home runs and 73 RBIs across 150 games.

Jake Mintz wrote this about Bogaerts in November:

As the oldest and most defensively limited of the group, it's easy to overlook Bogaerts. Correa has a superstar aura. Turner has a tantalizing combo of speed and hitterish-ness. Swanson is downright incredible with the glove. Bogaerts is the jack of all trades, the master of none, the overlooked can't-miss free agent.
But going off MLB Trade Rumors' free agent contract projections, Bogaerts is the most alluring option. He offers the best combination of floor and ceiling, the surest thing in a crapshoot exercise. The skill set that Bogaerts showed as a 20-year-old back in 2013 which made Boston comfortable starting him in a World Series has endured through a decade of ballgames and should make a team comfortable signing the now-30-year-old to a lengthy deal.
Simply put: Bogaerts is an exceptionally gifted hitter. He is one of only seven hitters to be at least 25 percent better than league average in each of the last five seasons. The others: Betts, Soto, Judge, Trout, Freeman, Harper. That's the crème de la crème of big-league boppers, and he is the only shortstop in that mix.



