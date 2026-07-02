Athletics Slugger Brent Rooker Set for Season-Ending Left Knee Surgery
Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker will undergo surgery to repair a cartilage tear in his left knee and miss the remainder of the season.
"This is a big blow," manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday before the A's played the Los Angeles Dodgers. "It’s a middle-of-the-order bat. It’s a guy that produced for us offensively for the last three seasons with 30-plus homers. There’s not one guy that is going to come in here and step in with that type of production. We’ll do our best to fill that void and make the best of the situation."
The tear was discovered during an examination Tuesday at Stanford.
A two-time All-Star, Rooker hasn’t played since June 8.
Rooker played in all 162 games in 2025 but was in and out of the lineup this season due to his knee and a nagging oblique issue. The 31-year-old slugger was batting .200 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs before he was placed on the injured list June 12, retroactive to June 9.
In addition to Rooker being sidelined, three other A’s starters landed on the IL in late June: infielders Zack Gelof (bruised right hand) and Jacob Wilson (right thumb inflammation), and left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (left hip impingement).
Reporting by the Associated Press.
-
Last Night In Baseball: Dodgers Vs. Athletics Means Max Muncy Vs. Max Muncy
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Scratched From Wednesday Pitching Start vs. Athletics for Extra Rest
MLB 2026 Buzz: Rangers Place SS Corey Seager On IL
-
2026 MLB Power Rankings: Spotlighting The Unsung Hero On Every Team
2026 MLB All-Star Team Picks: Full 32-Player Rosters For American & National Leagues
A Bat Flip And Tears For Venezuela As Willson Contreras Plays On After Earthquakes
-
Last Night In Baseball: Jacob Misiorowski Shattered His Own Fastest Pitch Record
The Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes: Why The Tigers Can't Afford To Wait
What’s Next After Angels Fire GM Perry Minasian, Hire Interim GM John Mozeliak
-
Last Night In Baseball: Dodgers Vs. Athletics Means Max Muncy Vs. Max Muncy
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Scratched From Wednesday Pitching Start vs. Athletics for Extra Rest
MLB 2026 Buzz: Rangers Place SS Corey Seager On IL
-
2026 MLB Power Rankings: Spotlighting The Unsung Hero On Every Team
2026 MLB All-Star Team Picks: Full 32-Player Rosters For American & National Leagues
A Bat Flip And Tears For Venezuela As Willson Contreras Plays On After Earthquakes
-
Last Night In Baseball: Jacob Misiorowski Shattered His Own Fastest Pitch Record
The Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes: Why The Tigers Can't Afford To Wait
What’s Next After Angels Fire GM Perry Minasian, Hire Interim GM John Mozeliak