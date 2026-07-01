MLB Players Propose Limiting Optional Assignments To Minor Leagues, More

Baseball players proposed that optional assignments to the minor leagues be cut from a maximum of five per season to three, aimed at reducing roster churn that teams use for their bullpen back ends in an era when relief pitchers throw an increased portion of games.

During a bargaining session Wednesday with Major League Baseball, the union also asked that active rosters be increased to 28 from 26 during the first 15 days of each season, including a maximum of 14 pitchers that would be up from the current 13.

Players also proposed the 60-day injured list open at the time of the November tender deadline rather than the first day players can report to spring training. The change would allow teams to protect more players from the Rule 5 draft during the winter meetings because players on the 60-day IL do not count against the 40-man roster limit.

The union asked that MLB agree to accelerate eligibility for the Rule 5 Draft and to ensure the draft will be held this year, even if management locks out players after the current five-year labor contract expires Dec. 1.

It also wants pitchers to be credited with major league service time if they are optioned to the minors during the All-Star break or after a game in which they meet specified performance thresholds.

Players also want a guarantee of access to team performance and video data that is not proprietary.

Owners have proposed a salary cap for the first time since the 1994-95 strike that led to the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years.

While a lockout next winter is expected, talks are not likely to intensify until late February or early March 2027, when the possibility of losing regular-season games and revenue nears. If regular-season games are lost, negotiations may become a standoff over which side can tolerate the most financial loss.

Reporting by The Associated Press.