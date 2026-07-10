Major League Baseball
mlb all star week
Major League Baseball

How to Watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Week: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming

Published Jul. 10, 2026 2:40 p.m. ET

All-Star Week returns to Philadelphia for the 2026 season, and the festivities build toward the 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14 at Citizens Bank Park. The week also features the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, the All-Star Futures Game and a Red Carpet Show through Independence Mall. Every event airs across FOX, FS1, MLB Network, NBC or Netflix, and the All-Star Game itself is streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

2026 MLB All-Star Week Schedule

Friday, July 10: HBCU Swingman Classic

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

The showcase for players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, presented by USA Baseball, opens All-Star Week on the field where the Midsummer Classic will be played four days later.

 

Sunday, July 12: All-Star Futures Game

  • Time: Noon ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

The top prospects in the sport square off in the annual Futures Game, followed by the new MLBx All-Star 3-on-3 event later that day. It is one of the few nationally televised looks at the players expected to headline All-Star rosters in years to come.

Monday, July 13: T-Mobile Home Run Derby

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV/Stream: Netflix
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

The Derby moves to Netflix for national coverage, with sluggers from both leagues taking aim at Citizens Bank Park's outfield seats the night before the All-Star Game itself.

Tuesday, July 14: All-Star Red Carpet Show

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV: MLB Network, MLB.com
  • Venue: Independence Mall, Philadelphia, PA

Players are introduced to fans along Independence Mall before heading to Citizens Bank Park, a fitting backdrop given the Game arrives during America's 250th anniversary year.

Tuesday, July 14: 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The Midsummer Classic caps the week at Citizens Bank Park, with the American League looking to build on its recent run of success against a National League anchored by reigning MVP-caliber talent like Ohtani.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Team's First-Half MVP

2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Team's First-Half MVP

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Spain vs. Belgium Watch Spain vs. BelgiumWatch MLB All-Star Game Watch MLB All-Star GameWatch Norway vs. England Watch Norway vs. EnglandWatch Argentina vs. Switzerland Watch Argentina vs. Switzerland
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes