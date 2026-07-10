How to Watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Week: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming

All-Star Week returns to Philadelphia for the 2026 season, and the festivities build toward the 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14 at Citizens Bank Park. The week also features the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, the All-Star Futures Game and a Red Carpet Show through Independence Mall. Every event airs across FOX, FS1, MLB Network, NBC or Netflix, and the All-Star Game itself is streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

2026 MLB All-Star Week Schedule

Friday, July 10: HBCU Swingman Classic

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

The showcase for players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, presented by USA Baseball, opens All-Star Week on the field where the Midsummer Classic will be played four days later.

Sunday, July 12: All-Star Futures Game

Time: Noon ET

TV: NBC

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

The top prospects in the sport square off in the annual Futures Game, followed by the new MLBx All-Star 3-on-3 event later that day. It is one of the few nationally televised looks at the players expected to headline All-Star rosters in years to come.

Monday, July 13: T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV/Stream: Netflix

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

The Derby moves to Netflix for national coverage, with sluggers from both leagues taking aim at Citizens Bank Park's outfield seats the night before the All-Star Game itself.

Tuesday, July 14: All-Star Red Carpet Show

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network, MLB.com

Venue: Independence Mall, Philadelphia, PA

Players are introduced to fans along Independence Mall before heading to Citizens Bank Park, a fitting backdrop given the Game arrives during America's 250th anniversary year.

Tuesday, July 14: 2026 MLB All-Star Game

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

The Midsummer Classic caps the week at Citizens Bank Park, with the American League looking to build on its recent run of success against a National League anchored by reigning MVP-caliber talent like Ohtani.