2026 MLB All-Star Rosters Revealed: See Who Joins Shohei Ohtani And Aaron Judge

What better way to celebrate America's 250th birthday than having the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia?

The stars will be on display on Tuesday, July 14 (8 p.m. ET on FOX and streaming live on FOX One). Veterans like Freddie Freeman and Chris Sale have been named to their 10th All-Star Game, while superstar Shohei Ohtani is making his sixth straight start and Aaron Judge his eighth.

Below, check out the entire roster and why each player was selected to his league's roster for the Midsummer Classic (with stats entering play on July 4).

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American League: Starters | Reserves | Pitchers

National League: Starters | Reserves | Pitchers

American League

Langeliers’ 20 home runs are the second-most among catchers this season. The 28-year-old has hit at least 20 homers in four straight seasons now as he’s been named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Coming off the heels of leading the Blue Jays to the AL pennant in 2025, Guerrero is an All-Star for the sixth straight year.

Clement’s 22 doubles lead the American League this season. It’s the third straight season that he has recorded at least 20 doubles.

Witt’s 29 stolen bases are the second-most in baseball this season and tops in the AL. He’s also one of five players with at least 10 home runs (12) and 20 stolen bases this season, and he leads the American League in wins above replacement.

Prior to this year, Bobby Witt Jr. may have been the best player in MLB to not start an All-Star Game. (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Caminero’s 25 home runs are the third-most in the American League this season. Not only that, but his 70 home runs since the start of the 2025 season are tied with Aaron Judge for the most in the AL.

Trout is an All-Star for the 12th time in his career, extending his record among active players. However, it’s the first time he’s been named an All-Star since 2023, as Trout has had a resurgent 2026 campaign. His .866 OPS is the second-best mark among American League outfielders.

Buxton is an All-Star for the third time in his career, getting the nod as he leads all American League outfielders in home runs (25) and OPS (.898).

Byron Buxton is a big reason why the Twins are contending in the AL Central this season. (Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Judge has been named an All-Star for the sixth straight season, even though he’s been out for nearly a month due to a rib injury. Judge’s .907 OPS would’ve been the best mark among American League outfielders had he played enough games to qualify, and his 12.6 at-bats per home run would be the fifth-most among all MLB players if he had played enough games to qualify this season.

Álvarez has arguably been the best hitter in the American League this season. His 27 homers are the most among AL hitters, and he’s the only MLB player with an OPS north of 1.000 this season at 1.055.

Dingler was a better hitter in his second MLB season than in his first, and in his third, he's already surpassed not just his career-best home run output, but his career total, with 19. Dingler is slugging .531 and has the second-most catcher framing runs in the majors.

Rutschman's 2025 was injury-shortened and disappointing, but he's once again performing like he's shown he's capable of. Rutschman has his best offensive numbers since 2023, thanks to hitting .252/.324/.449, and ranks third in the bigs in catcher framing runs, too.

Kurtz is third in MLB this season in OPS among qualified hitters and leads all hitters with 76 walks, eight ahead of Nationals outfielder James Wood in second place. He’s also tied for second in runs scored, trailing only Wood.

In his second season, Nick Kurtz has established himself as one of the best hitters in MLB. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Rice hit 26 homers in his first full season in the majors a year ago, and now he has 24 dingers before the All-Star break to lead the Yankees. He's also tops on the team in OPS+, at 156 – yes, even ahead of Aaron Judge.

The top two picks from the 2024 MLB draft made the All-Star Game this year. Bazzana went first overall, and Reds right-hander Chase Burns went second. He is second among qualified AL second basemen in OPS over the past month.

If you aren't familiar with the Tigers' rookie shortstop, now's the time: McGonigle is just 21 years old, but has already managed to hit .284/.384/.425 in his first exposure to big-league pitching, and has been exceptional defensively, whether at short or third base. He's even second in the AL behind Bobby Witt Jr. in wins above replacement.

Vargas never hit well in his two-and-a-half seasons with the Dodgers, but the White Sox tweaked his mechanics and got a league-average campaign out of the third baseman in 2025. In 2026, he's taken things a few steps further: Vargas has 20 homers, four more than he hit in what was previously a breakout campaign, and is leading the surprise contenders in WAR.

Bellinger's resurgence in New York has continued into its second year, with him making his first All-Star team since 2019, when, as a 23-year-old, he also earned NL MVP honors. Bellinger's excellent outfield defense and .351 on-base percentage make him stand out in 2026.

Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger is thriving this season in the Bronx. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Tigers are having a tough year, but Greene is as good as always, albeit in a different way. The left fielder has just 11 homers, off his pace of 36 from last summer, but he has already nearly matched 2025's walk total with 45, and is batting .284/.373/.445.

There are few steadier hands in the league than Arozarena, who has hit at least 20 homers with at least 20 steals every season since 2021. The Mariners' outfielder is already at 19 bags in 2026 and has a team-leading .370 on-base percentage.

All he does is hit, and Díaz currently leads the American League with a .325 batting average and 101 hits. He also has an OBP over .400 and is slugging just under .500 – these aren't empty singles, nor hacking.

The 31-year-old Baker has a 1.83 ERA through his first 36 appearances this season. His previous career high was 3.49, which came back in 2022.

The Blue Jays have had a tough time repeating 2025's success, but Toronto's major free agent acquisition has thrived. Cease has a 2.79 ERA, his lowest since 2022, and leads the American League in strikeouts with 137 in just 90 ⅓ innings.

Chapman's late-career resurgence continues with his second All-Star nod in as many seasons with the Red Sox. While Chapman's control isn't quite what it was in '25, he still has a 2.10 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 ⅔ innings with 17 saves.

Latz has 1.9 WAR this season as a reliever in 33 appearances. His 1.71 ERA is impressive, but his 0.62 WHIP stands out even more.

Messick shined in his 2025 debut, but he's actually still a rookie this season. He's also just as good, if not better, than he showed in his brief stint last summer: Messick now has a 2.82 ERA over 24 career starts for the Guardians, and he's sixth in the AL in ERA+ (146) in 2026.

No pitcher is more responsible for the success of the AL East-leading Rays than Rasmussen, who has a 2.45 ERA over 16 starts and 92 innings in ‘26. Rasmussen’s 1.6 walks per nine is the lowest rate in the majors among qualifiers, and he's allowed the fewest hits per nine in the AL while also posting the top K/BB.

Ryan has been his typical reliable self in 2026, and it resulted in his second consecutive All-Star nod. Ryan has struck out 5.14 times as many batters as he's walked, the fourth-best mark in the AL.

Schlittler has not only held down the fort when top arms Gerrit Cole and Max Fried were, respectively, out of the Yankees' rotation this season, but the 25-year-old righty leads the American League in pitcher wins above replacement thanks to an AL-best 2.08 ERA over 104 innings.

Smith has been a force out of the Guardians' bullpen and leads the majors in saves with 26. To this point, he has posted a career-best strikeout rate (13 per nine) and is on pace for this third straight season with 100+ strikeouts out of the 'pen.

Suárez has continued being one of the most dependable starters in MLB after moving to the Red Sox in free agency before this season. His 2.94 ERA would be the lowest of his career since becoming a full-time starting pitcher ahead of the 2022 season.

Varland had a breakout season out of the Twins' bullpen a year ago before he was traded to the Blue Jays, and he's been dominant for Toronto in 2026. Varland has a 0.96 ERA in 42 appearances and has struck out 65 of the 181 batters he's faced.

Wacha has been Mr. Reliable for whatever team he has been on over the past five seasons. This would be his fourth season in the last five with an ERA below 3.40. He leads MLB with 108 2/3 innings pitched so far this season.

Michael Wacha has been his usually reliable self so far this season for the Royals. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

National League

Baldwin has been a key reason why the Braves have a top-10 offense in baseball this season. The second-year catcher has 14 homers in just 62 games this season, giving him the second-best at-bats per home run (17.6) on the team.

Freeman is an All-Star for the 10th time in his career, which is tied for the second-most among active players. His .293 batting average is the best mark among all first basemen this season.

Albies has been a force of consistency for the Braves this season. He’s the only second baseman in the National League with at least 10 homers (14) and a batting average of at least .270 (.273).

Abrams has been named an All-Star for the second time in three seasons. Abrams is third in the National League in RBIs (60) and offensive bWAR (3.4), as his 18 homers lead all NL shortstops.

CJ Abrams has established himself as a star this season with the Nationals. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Muncy has established himself as the top third baseman in the National League this season. The Dodgers star’s OPS is over .100 points better than any other NL third baseman at .873. His 17 homers are also tied for the most among NL third basemen this season.

Marsh has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, regardless of position. His .315 batting average and .523 slugging percentage are both in the top 10 among all National League hitters this season.

If 2025 was considered a down year for Soto, then he’s bounced back in 2026. He’s been one of the lone bright spots for a floundering Mets squad, with his .406 OBP and .957 OPS leading all National League hitters, and 18 homers despite time missed to injury.

Pages has emerged as arguably the Dodgers’ second-best hitter this season, and leads Los Angeles in wins above replacement. He’s in the top 10 in the National League in doubles (21) and RBIs (62), and leads the majors in defensive WAR.

Ohtani is having another superstar season at the plate. He’s second in the National League in OPS (.927) and ninth in home runs (18). Ohtani also leads all players in fWAR (5.8), with his stellar season on the mound helping to boost that number.

Since getting traded to the Brewers ahead of the 2023 season, Contreras has been one of the best catchers in baseball. His dependability stands out. He has played at least 150 games in each of the last two seasons and has appeared in 82 of the Brewers' 86 games entering Saturday.

Goodman was already an excellent hitter, but his power game has gone to the next level. He hit a career-high 31 homers in 202, and is already at 27 this summer, second behind Kyle Schwarber.

Olson is now a four-time All-Star after hitting 22 homers and posting the eighth-best OPS in the National League through July 3. The 32-year-old first baseman is a huge part of the Braves' first-place play in 2026.

Harper makes his return as an All-Star with his first nod since 2024 and third with Philadelphia. Harper has 20 home runs (fifth in the NL), a .374 on-base percentage (tied for 10th), .532 slugging (sixth in the NL) and ranks 10th in adjusted OPS+ (141).

Arráez is in the midst of a bounce-back season, hitting .326 with an .825 OPS. His current .465 slugging percentage would be the second highest of his career.

It's July 4, and López has already had his best season in the majors. MLB's batting average leader – he's hitting .337 – is also leading the majors in hits with 117, and ranks sixth in the NL in wins above replacement and ninth in OPS+.

Otto Lopez has been the key man for the Miami Marlins, who are surprisingly in playoff contention. (Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old Stewart showed signs of being a potential difference-maker last season in just 18 games. So far this season, he has 17 home runs while splitting time between first and third base. He has made 27 starts at the hot corner and 47 at first base – and five more at second base.

Crow-Armstrong was a mess at the start of the season – dating back to the last All-Star Game – but you'd never know it looking at what he's done since. PCA leads the majors in wins above replacement both because of an indescribably great glove in center, and because he's now hitting .287/.374/.526 with 19 homers despite an extended slow start.

Carroll is one of the stars of the game, and the 25-year-old has now made his third All-Star team in four seasons. He is leading the majors in triples for the third season in a row with 10, and has 30 other extra-base hits, too. He's also having his best defensive season in the majors.

The power potential was always there for Walker, and he realized it in 2026. He's leading the NL in RBIs with 63, and got there with 19 homers and the senior circuit's seventh-best adjusted OPS+ (143).

Wood cut his strikeout rate down a couple of percentage points, and the results have been stunning: Wood now leads the NL in walks with 66, as well as total bases with 182, thanks to 22 doubles and homers each, with a triple for good measure.

James Wood leads MLB in runs scored amidst a star-making season in Washington. (Natalie Reid/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Schwarber has continued his torrid home run pace from 2025, and leads the majors as the only player to hit 30 this season. Schwarber's .570 slugging percentage ranks first in the NL, too, and he's hitting a home run a league-best every 10.5 at-bats.

Burns showed promise in 2025 when he struck out 13.9 batters per nine in 43 ⅓ innings as a rookie, and that promise has been delivered upon this summer. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 2.40 ERA that ranks fifth in a stacked NL, and he's behind only Cristopher Sánchez in pitcher WAR.

The Phillies acquired closer Duran to anchor their bullpen last summer, and now he's done that so well that he's made his first All-Star team. Duran is leading the National League in games finished (30) and is tied with Mason Miller for the most saves (21), and has done this with a 1.52 ERA.

Iglesias is 12 years into his career, and this is his first All-Star nomination. All it took was one of the best relievers around getting even better: he has a 1.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 ⅓ innings against a single homer and just six walks.

Raisel Iglesias has had plenty of save opportunities for the first-place Braves this season. (Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Meyer's 2.53 ERA ranks sixth in the NL and eighth in the majors, and he got there by cutting way down on the homers while striking out a career-best 26.3% of batters faced.

Miller has just two pitches, but one of them goes well over 100 mph and the other moves in an impossible way. The result? A 0.78 ERA and nearly twice as many strikeouts (66) as innings (34 ⅔), leading to an NL-best 21 saves.

Misiorowski was a late surprise addition to the NL All-Star squad in his rookie 2025, but there's no question as to his making it this time around. He's struck out a league-best 156 batters in 104 innings, and his 1.47 ERA is the fifth-best in the last 50 years through 17 starts. Oh, and he's the only starter to have ever thrown a pitch of at least 105 mph.

The 33-year-old southpaw has had a resurgent season that is on pace to be the best of his career. Rodríguez's 2.21 ERA would be by far the best of his career, and his 1.18 WHIP is a massive improvement from his 1.54 mark last season.

The 6-foot-6 lefty once made seven straight All-Star teams, and has a new streak going late in his career: This marks his third All-Star nod in three tries with the Braves. Sale's 2.10 ERA is third in the NL and fourth in the majors, and he's still striking out five times as many batters as he walks, even at 37.

Sánchez leads the majors with 117 innings and a 5.91 K/BB. He led MLB in pitcher wins above replacement a year ago, and, despite the performance of Misiorowski and other aces around the league, he's tops in that stat again this year.

The reigning NL Cy Young winner is having a down year. For Skenes, though, that means he has "just" a 3.62 ERA and the third-best K/BB in the NL. This is his third All-Star team in as many seasons.

Webb has defined consistency over the past six seasons. His lowest ERA in that span was 2.90, and his highest entering this season was 3.47. That makes his 3.66 ERA this season a bit of an abnormality, but his 3.31 FIP indicates better results are around the corner.

Yamamoto's strikeouts are down, but his walks are, too: his K/BB is even better thanks to this, and he's second in the NL and fifth in the majors in walks per nine at 1.71, leading to the No. 7 ERA in the NL (2.67).