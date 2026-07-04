How to Watch 2026 MLB All-Star Rosters Announcement: Time, Channel, Streaming for the Selection Show

Tonight's the night. The full rosters for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be revealed on the Selection Show, with pitchers and reserves joining the two automatic starters already locked in. Here's when it airs, where to watch and what's still up for grabs.

How to Watch the MLB All-Star Selection Show

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Streaming live FOX One

The show follows FOX's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 doubleheader, so its start could shift a few minutes depending on how long the late match runs. FOX rolls straight into a holiday edition of Baseball Night in America at 8 p.m. ET once the rosters are set, so the coverage doesn't stop once the last name gets called.

Where is the Selection Show?

Veteran host Chris Myers and World Series champion, two-time All-Star Dontrelle Willis broadcast the reveal from Independence Hall, the site where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed. World Series champion, 14-time All-Star and Emmy-winning analyst Alex Rodriguez joins them throughout the show.

What to Expect From the Show

Fan voting closed at noon ET on Thursday, so tonight is just the reveal. Every roster spot gets filled, from the final position-player battles down to the pitching staffs both managers will lean on in Philadelphia.

Who's Already Locked In?

Two starters were decided before Phase 2 even began. Shohei Ohtani won the National League's top overall vote total and takes the designated hitter spot. Ernie Clement did the same in the American League and starts at second base. Everyone else on the field July 14 gets named tonight.

The Races Worth Watching

A few Phase 2 battles were tight heading into Thursday's deadline. Bobby Witt Jr. and Junior Caminero were pulling away at shortstop and third base for the American League. Ozzie Albies and CJ Abrams had the edge at second base and shortstop for the National League. All four should hear their names called tonight if the trends held.

How to Watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The Selection Show is the first big date on the All-Star calendar. The Home Run Derby follows July 13 on Netflix. Finally, the All-Star Game itself is Tuesday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, streaming live and on demand on FOX One.