MLB All-Star Game locations, dates for 2025, 2026

Since its inaugural event in 1933, the MLB All-Star Game has traveled across North America, showcasing baseball's biggest stars in stadiums old and new. From the iconic fields of New York and Chicago to modern venues in Miami and Seattle, each host city has added its own flavor to one of the sport’s most celebrated traditions. This year, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is held in Atlanta, GA at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Where will the 2026 MLB All-Star Game be held?

The 2026 All-Star Game is set to be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

How does the MLB decide where the All-Star Game will be?

MLB selects All-Star Game locations through a subjective process led by a league-appointed committee. While there’s no formal rotation, cities with newly built or recently renovated ballparks as well as those that haven’t hosted in years often receive priority. Historical relevance and special anniversaries can also influence the choice. Although the game has traditionally alternated between American and National League parks, that pattern hasn’t always been strictly followed.

MLB All-Star Game Locations

The MLB All-Star Game has been or will be held in these cities:

2026: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia, PA)

2025: Truist Park (Atlanta, GA)

2024: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)

2023: T-Mobile Park (Seattle, WA)

2022: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

2021: Coors Field (Denver, CO)

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Progressive Field (Cleveland, OH)

2018: Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.)

2017: Marlins Park (Miami, FL)

2016: Petco Park (San Diego, CA)

2015: Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati, OH)

2014: Target Field (Minneapolis, MN)

2013: Citi Field (New York, NY)

2012: Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

2011: Chase Field (Phoenix, AZ)

2010: Angel Stadium (Anaheim, CA)

2009: Busch Stadium (St. Louis, MO)

2008: Yankee Stadium (New York, NY)

2007: AT&T Park (San Francisco, CA)

2006: PNC Park (Pittsburgh, PA)

2005: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

2004: Minute Maid Park (Houston, TX)

2003: U.S. Cellular Field (Chicago, IL)

2002: Miller Park (Milwaukee, WI)

2001: Safeco Field (Seattle, WA)

2000: Turner Field (Atlanta, GA)

1999: Fenway Park (Boston, MA)

1998: Coors Field (Denver, CO)

1997: Jacobs Field (Cleveland, OH)

1996: Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia, PA)

1995: The Ballpark in Arlington (Arlington, TX)

1994: Three Rivers Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA)

1993: Camden Yards (Baltimore, MD)

1992: Jack Murphy Stadium (San Diego, CA)

1991: SkyDome (Toronto, ON)

1990: Wrigley Field (Chicago, IL)

1989: Anaheim Stadium (Anaheim, CA)

1988: Riverfront Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

1987: Oakland Coliseum (Oakland, CA)

1986: Astrodome (Houston, TX)

1985: Metrodome (Minneapolis, MN)

1984: Candlestick Park (San Francisco, CA)

1983: Comiskey Park (Chicago, IL)

1982: Olympic Stadium (Montreal, QC)

1981: Municipal Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

1980: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

1979: Kingdome (Seattle, WA)

1978: San Diego Stadium (San Diego, CA)

1977: Yankee Stadium (New York, NY)

1976: Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia, PA)

1975: County Stadium (Milwaukee, WI)

1974: Three Rivers Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA)

1973: Royals Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

1972: Atlanta Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

1971: Tiger Stadium (Detroit, MI)

1970: Riverfront Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

1969: RFK Stadium (Washington, D.C.)

1968: Astrodome (Houston, TX)

1967: Anaheim Stadium (Anaheim, CA)

1966: Busch Memorial Stadium (St. Louis, MO)

1965: Metropolitan Stadium (Bloomington, MN)

1964: Shea Stadium (New York, NY)

1963: Municipal Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

1962 (2): Wrigley Field (Chicago, IL)

1962 (1): D.C. Stadium (Washington, D.C.)

1961 (2): Fenway Park (Boston, MA)

1961 (1): Candlestick Park (San Francisco, CA)

1960 (2): Yankee Stadium (New York, NY)

1960 (1): Municipal Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

1959 (2): LA Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, CA)

1959 (1): Forbes Field (Pittsburgh, PA)

1958: Memorial Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

1957: Busch Stadium (St. Louis, MO)

1956: Griffith Stadium (Washington, D.C.)

1955: County Stadium (Milwaukee, WI)

1954: Municipal Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

1953: Crosley Field (Cincinnati, OH)

1952: Shibe Park (Philadelphia, PA)

1951: Briggs Stadium (Detroit, MI)

1950: Comiskey Park (Chicago, IL)

1949: Ebbets Field (Brooklyn, NY)

1948: Sportsman's Park (St. Louis, MO)

1947: Wrigley Field (Chicago, IL)

1946: Fenway Park (Boston, MA)

1945: Canceled due to World War II

1944: Forbes Field (Pittsburgh, PA)

1943: Shibe Park (Philadelphia, PA)

1942: Polo Grounds (New York, NY)

1941: Briggs Stadium (Detroit, MI)

1940: Sportsman's Park (St. Louis, MO)

1939: Yankee Stadium (New York, NY)

1938: Crosley Field (Cincinnati, OH)

1937: Griffith Stadium (Washington, D.C.)

1936: Braves Field (Boston, MA)

1935: Municipal Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

1934: Polo Grounds (New York, NY)

1933: Comiskey Park (Chicago, IL)

