Michael Conforto, Giants reportedly agree to two-year, $36M deal

The San Francisco Giants have effectually traded the New York Mets a superstar for a former star.

Days after parting ways with Carlos Correa, the Giants reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Conforto on a two-year, $36 million deal, multiple outlets reported Friday morning. The pact includes an opt-out after the first year.

San Francisco needs 2023 to be a great one for Conforto, who missed all of 2022 while recovering from shoulder surgery in his throwing arm. The left-handed slugger had struggled in 2021 following four stellar seasons with the Mets. From 2017-20, Conforto tallied 97 home runs with an .864 OPS and 134 OPS+ and earned an All-Star selection.

The 29-year-old was the last premier bat on the open market, making his union with the Giants that much bigger for the club. On Tuesday, they postponed the introductory press conference for Correa upon having concerns with his physical. After choosing not to re-engage with his agent, Scott Boras, who also represents Conforto, Correa signed a new deal with the Mets.

With Conforto, the Giants have filled out their starting outfield. They signed Mitch Haniger earlier in free agency, re-signed Joc Pederson and still have Mike astrzemski. Conforto has manned all three spots at different points but has primarily played right field since 2019.

The Giants weren't done Friday, locking up reliever Taylor Rogers on a three-year deal for $33 million, per FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal. Rogers, the twin brother of San Francisco reliever Tyler Rogers, was an All-Star in 2021 with the Twins. The lefty has been one of the game's best setup men since breaking into the majors in 2016 but scuffled as the Padres' closer last year. He finished the 2022 campaign with the Brewers, generating a 4.76 ERA between the two clubs.

