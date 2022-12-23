Major League Baseball
Michael Conforto, Giants reportedly agree to two-year, $36M deal
Major League Baseball

Michael Conforto, Giants reportedly agree to two-year, $36M deal

2 hours ago

The San Francisco Giants have effectually traded the New York Mets a superstar for a former star.

Days after parting ways with Carlos Correa, the Giants reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Conforto on a two-year, $36 million deal, multiple outlets reported Friday morning. The pact includes an opt-out after the first year. 

San Francisco needs 2023 to be a great one for Conforto, who missed all of 2022 while recovering from shoulder surgery in his throwing arm. The left-handed slugger had struggled in 2021 following four stellar seasons with the Mets. From 2017-20, Conforto tallied 97 home runs with an .864 OPS and 134 OPS+ and earned an All-Star selection.

The 29-year-old was the last premier bat on the open market, making his union with the Giants that much bigger for the club. On Tuesday, they postponed the introductory press conference for Correa upon having concerns with his physical. After choosing not to re-engage with his agent, Scott Boras, who also represents Conforto, Correa signed a new deal with the Mets

With Conforto, the Giants have filled out their starting outfield. They signed Mitch Haniger earlier in free agency, re-signed Joc Pederson and still have Mike astrzemski. Conforto has manned all three spots at different points but has primarily played right field since 2019. 

The Giants weren't done Friday, locking up reliever Taylor Rogers on a three-year deal for $33 million, per FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal. Rogers, the twin brother of San Francisco reliever Tyler Rogers, was an All-Star in 2021 with the Twins. The lefty has been one of the game's best setup men since breaking into the majors in 2016 but scuffled as the Padres' closer last year. He finished the 2022 campaign with the Brewers, generating a 4.76 ERA between the two clubs.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
MLB odds: Mets favored to win NL after Correa signing; are they better than Yankees?
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Mets favored to win NL after Correa signing; are they better than Yankees?

1 day ago
How Justin Turner's departure signifies Dodgers' offseason of change
Major League Baseball

How Justin Turner's departure signifies Dodgers' offseason of change

1 day ago
Aaron Judge makes Yankees permanent home, but only after 'tough' free agency
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge makes Yankees permanent home, but only after 'tough' free agency

1 day ago
How Aaron Judge became the next Yankees captain
Major League Baseball

How Aaron Judge became the next Yankees captain

1 day ago
Breaking down the Mets' payroll by the numbers following Carlos Correa deal
Major League Baseball

Breaking down the Mets' payroll by the numbers following Carlos Correa deal

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes