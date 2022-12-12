National Football League
NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
National Football League

NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt

1 hour ago

As we wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus.

Which teams have clinched, which teams are in the hunt, and who's out? We've done the math for you to figure out all the clinching and elimination scenarios.

If the playoffs started today:

AFC Playoff Picture

WHO'S CURRENTLY IN:

No. 1 seed: Buffalo Bills (10-3, first in AFC East)

The Bills own the tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs because of a head-to-head 24-20 victory Oct. 16. 

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Patriots

No. 2: Kansas City Chiefs (10-3, first in AFC West)

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win or a Chargers loss.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

No. 3: Baltimore Ravens (9-4, first in AFC North)

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals

No. 4: Tennessee Titans (7-6, first in AFC South)

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Texans, vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars 

No. 5 (first wild card): Cincinnati Bengals (9-4, second in AFC North)

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens 

No. 6 (second wild card): Miami Dolphins (8-5, second in AFC East)

Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets 

No. 7 (third wild card): Los Angeles Chargers (7-6, second in AFC West)

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN:

No. 8: New York Jets (7-6)

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Jaguars, at Seahawks, at Dolphins

No. 9: New England Patriots (6-6)

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, at Raiders, vs. Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Bills

No. 10: Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Jets, at Texans, vs. Titans

No. 11: Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Chiefs

No. 12: Cleveland Browns (5-8)

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, vs. Saints, at Commanders, at Steelers

No. 13: Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns

No. 14: Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Chargers, at Giants, vs. Texans

ELIMINATED:

Houston Texans, Denver Broncos

NFC Playoff Picture

WHO'S CURRENTLY IN:

No. 1 seed: Philadelphia Eagles (12-1, first in NFC East)

The Eagles clinched a playoff spot by beating the Giants on Dec. 11. They currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cowboys because of their 26-17 victory Oct. 16.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

No. 2 seed: Minnesota Vikings (10-3, first in NFC North)

The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or a Detroit Lions loss.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

No. 3 seed: San Francisco 49ers (9-4, first in NFC West)

The 49ers can clinch the NFC West with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

No. 4 seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, first in NFC South)

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons 

No. 5 (first wild card): Dallas Cowboys (10-3, second in NFC East)

The Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Jaguars, or losses by the Seahawks and Commanders, or losses by the Seahawks and the Lions.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders 

No. 6 (second wild card): Washington Commanders (7-5-1, third in NFC East)

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

No. 7 (third wild card): New York Giants (7-5-1, fourth in NFC East)

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles 

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN:

No. 8: Seattle Seahawks (7-6, second in NFC West)

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

No. 9: Detroit Lions (6-7, second in NFC North)

Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers

No. 10: Green Bay Packers (5-8, third in NFC North)

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Vikings, vs. Lions

No. 11: Carolina Panthers (5-8, second in NFC South)

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, vs. Lions, at Buccaneers, at Saints

No. 12: Atlanta Falcons (5-8, third in NFC South)

Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers

No. 13: Arizona Cardinals (4-8), third in NFC West)

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Broncos, vs. Buccaneers, at Falcons, at 49ers

No. 14: New Orleans Saints (4-9, fourth in NFC South)

The Saints are eliminated with a loss and a win by either the Panthers or Buccaneers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Browns, at Eagles, vs. Panthers

No. 15: Los Angeles Rams (4-9, fourth in NFC West)

The Rams are eliminated with a loss.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Broncos, at Chargers, at Seahawks

ELIMINATED: 

Chicago Bears

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ
National Football League

Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ

37 mins ago
Tyreek Hill on chasing 2,000 receiving yards: 'I want to continue to get better'
National Football League

Tyreek Hill on chasing 2,000 receiving yards: 'I want to continue to get better'

41 mins ago
NFL odds Week 15: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: Early lines for every game

3 hours ago
Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis
National Football League

Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis

5 hours ago
Chiefs, Bengals make moves in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
National Football League

Chiefs, Bengals make moves in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes