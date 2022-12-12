NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
As we wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus.
Which teams have clinched, which teams are in the hunt, and who's out? We've done the math for you to figure out all the clinching and elimination scenarios.
If the playoffs started today:
AFC Playoff Picture
WHO'S CURRENTLY IN:
No. 1 seed: Buffalo Bills (10-3, first in AFC East)
The Bills own the tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs because of a head-to-head 24-20 victory Oct. 16.
Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Patriots
No. 2: Kansas City Chiefs (10-3, first in AFC West)
The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win or a Chargers loss.
Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Raiders
No. 3: Baltimore Ravens (9-4, first in AFC North)
Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals
No. 4: Tennessee Titans (7-6, first in AFC South)
Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Texans, vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars
No. 5 (first wild card): Cincinnati Bengals (9-4, second in AFC North)
Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens
No. 6 (second wild card): Miami Dolphins (8-5, second in AFC East)
Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets
No. 7 (third wild card): Los Angeles Chargers (7-6, second in AFC West)
Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN:
No. 8: New York Jets (7-6)
Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Jaguars, at Seahawks, at Dolphins
No. 9: New England Patriots (6-6)
Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, at Raiders, vs. Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Bills
No. 10: Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Jets, at Texans, vs. Titans
No. 11: Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Chiefs
No. 12: Cleveland Browns (5-8)
Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, vs. Saints, at Commanders, at Steelers
No. 13: Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)
Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns
No. 14: Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)
Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Chargers, at Giants, vs. Texans
ELIMINATED:
Houston Texans, Denver Broncos
NFC Playoff Picture
WHO'S CURRENTLY IN:
No. 1 seed: Philadelphia Eagles (12-1, first in NFC East)
The Eagles clinched a playoff spot by beating the Giants on Dec. 11. They currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cowboys because of their 26-17 victory Oct. 16.
Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants
No. 2 seed: Minnesota Vikings (10-3, first in NFC North)
The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or a Detroit Lions loss.
Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears
No. 3 seed: San Francisco 49ers (9-4, first in NFC West)
The 49ers can clinch the NFC West with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.
Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals
No. 4 seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, first in NFC South)
Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons
No. 5 (first wild card): Dallas Cowboys (10-3, second in NFC East)
The Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Jaguars, or losses by the Seahawks and Commanders, or losses by the Seahawks and the Lions.
Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders
No. 6 (second wild card): Washington Commanders (7-5-1, third in NFC East)
Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys
No. 7 (third wild card): New York Giants (7-5-1, fourth in NFC East)
Remaining schedule: at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN:
No. 8: Seattle Seahawks (7-6, second in NFC West)
Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams
No. 9: Detroit Lions (6-7, second in NFC North)
Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers
No. 10: Green Bay Packers (5-8, third in NFC North)
Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Vikings, vs. Lions
No. 11: Carolina Panthers (5-8, second in NFC South)
Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, vs. Lions, at Buccaneers, at Saints
No. 12: Atlanta Falcons (5-8, third in NFC South)
Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers
No. 13: Arizona Cardinals (4-8), third in NFC West)
Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Broncos, vs. Buccaneers, at Falcons, at 49ers
No. 14: New Orleans Saints (4-9, fourth in NFC South)
The Saints are eliminated with a loss and a win by either the Panthers or Buccaneers.
Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Browns, at Eagles, vs. Panthers
No. 15: Los Angeles Rams (4-9, fourth in NFC West)
The Rams are eliminated with a loss.
Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Broncos, at Chargers, at Seahawks
ELIMINATED: