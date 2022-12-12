National Football League NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As we wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus.

Which teams have clinched, which teams are in the hunt, and who's out? We've done the math for you to figure out all the clinching and elimination scenarios.

If the playoffs started today:

AFC Playoff Picture

WHO'S CURRENTLY IN:

No. 1 seed: Buffalo Bills (10-3, first in AFC East)

The Bills own the tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs because of a head-to-head 24-20 victory Oct. 16.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Patriots

No. 2: Kansas City Chiefs (10-3, first in AFC West)

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win or a Chargers loss.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

No. 3: Baltimore Ravens (9-4, first in AFC North)

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals

No. 4: Tennessee Titans (7-6, first in AFC South)

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Texans, vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars

No. 5 (first wild card): Cincinnati Bengals (9-4, second in AFC North)

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens

No. 6 (second wild card): Miami Dolphins (8-5, second in AFC East)

Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets

No. 7 (third wild card): Los Angeles Chargers (7-6, second in AFC West)

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN:

No. 8: New York Jets (7-6)

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Jaguars, at Seahawks, at Dolphins

No. 9: New England Patriots (6-6)

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, at Raiders, vs. Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Bills

No. 10: Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Jets, at Texans, vs. Titans

No. 11: Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Chiefs

No. 12: Cleveland Browns (5-8)

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, vs. Saints, at Commanders, at Steelers

No. 13: Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns

No. 14: Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Chargers, at Giants, vs. Texans

ELIMINATED:

Houston Texans, Denver Broncos

NFC Playoff Picture

WHO'S CURRENTLY IN:

No. 1 seed: Philadelphia Eagles (12-1, first in NFC East)

The Eagles clinched a playoff spot by beating the Giants on Dec. 11. They currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cowboys because of their 26-17 victory Oct. 16.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

No. 2 seed: Minnesota Vikings (10-3, first in NFC North)

The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or a Detroit Lions loss.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

No. 3 seed: San Francisco 49ers (9-4, first in NFC West)

The 49ers can clinch the NFC West with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

No. 4 seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, first in NFC South)

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

No. 5 (first wild card): Dallas Cowboys (10-3, second in NFC East)

The Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Jaguars, or losses by the Seahawks and Commanders, or losses by the Seahawks and the Lions.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

No. 6 (second wild card): Washington Commanders (7-5-1, third in NFC East)

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

No. 7 (third wild card): New York Giants (7-5-1, fourth in NFC East)

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN:

No. 8: Seattle Seahawks (7-6, second in NFC West)

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

No. 9: Detroit Lions (6-7, second in NFC North)

Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers

No. 10: Green Bay Packers (5-8, third in NFC North)

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Vikings, vs. Lions

No. 11: Carolina Panthers (5-8, second in NFC South)

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, vs. Lions, at Buccaneers, at Saints

No. 12: Atlanta Falcons (5-8, third in NFC South)

Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers

No. 13: Arizona Cardinals (4-8), third in NFC West)

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Broncos, vs. Buccaneers, at Falcons, at 49ers

No. 14: New Orleans Saints (4-9, fourth in NFC South)

The Saints are eliminated with a loss and a win by either the Panthers or Buccaneers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Browns, at Eagles, vs. Panthers

No. 15: Los Angeles Rams (4-9, fourth in NFC West)

The Rams are eliminated with a loss.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Broncos, at Chargers, at Seahawks

ELIMINATED:

Chicago Bears

