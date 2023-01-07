event_recap NFL Week 18 highlights: Chiefs top Raiders, clinch No. 1 seed in AFC 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 18 of the NFL season kicks off with a double-header Saturday.

The Kansas City Chiefs handled the Las Vegas Raiders in the first game of the day, 31-13. The Tennessee Titans are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the next game.

Here are the highlights!

COMING UP:

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m. ET)

FINAL: Kansas City Chiefs 31, Las Vegas Raiders 13

Love For Damar

Both the Chiefs and Raiders were sporting "Love For Damar" shirts ahead of the game. The shirts were made to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin , who collapsed during Monday night's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals .

Hamlin is now breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday.

Moment of support

It was a beautiful moment in Las Vegas as fans showed their support for Hamlin ahead of kickoff.

Going deep

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs wasted little time on offense as the superstar QB hit Justin Watson for a huge 67-yard gain on just the second play of the game.

Chiefs on the board first

On third-and-goal, Mahomes flipped a shovel pass to Jerick McKinnon for a 2-yard touchdown, giving the Chiefs an early 7-0 lead.

Daniel Carlson knocked through a 54-yard field goal for the Raiders on the next possession.

Chiefs capitalize

Las Vegas forced Kansas City to punt on its next possession with the latter pinning the former at its own 5-yard line. After appearing to work out of harm's way, Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham was intercepted by Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill.

Taking over at the Las Vegas 44-yard line, Mahomes hit wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 28-yard pickup, followed by a 14-yard carry from Kadarius Toney. Then Ronald Jones ran in Kansas City's second touchdown.

KC being KC

After the Raiders failed to score from 2 yards out, the Chiefs took over and put together a 98-yard drive, which concluded with an 11-yard touchdown run by Toney. The score gave the Chiefs a 21-3 lead.

Untimely turnover

On the ensuing possession, Stidham was strip-sacked by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, and George Karlaftis recovered the loose ball with nine seconds remaining in the second half. Two plays later, Harrison Butker made a 44-yard field goal.

Kansas City led 24-3 at halftime.

In total control

Kansas City stretched its lead to four scores early in the fourth quarter.

Running back Isiah Pacheco took off for a 31-yard run to the Las Vegas 2-yard line. Three plays later, the running back punched in the goal-line score. The Chiefs led 31-6 with 11:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Still fighting

The Raiders found the end zone for the first time with 6:38 remaining in the fourth quarter when Stidham hit wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for an 11-yard score.

Kansas City went on to win, 31-13, securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

