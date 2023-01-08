National Football League
Bears land No. 1 draft pick after Texans win late
3 hours ago

Houston spent a majority of its season on the losing end — but on Sunday, the Texans earned a win at the most unfortunate time.

Less than a minute away from securing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans scored a late touchdown and two-point conversion in Indianapolis to knock off the Colts, 32-31. 

With the win, Houston relinquished the top pick to the Chicago Bears, who lost in Week 18, ending the season at 3-14. 

The Texans finished at 3-13-1. They began the season at 1-12-1 before winning two of their last three to finish with the second-worst record in the league. 

Twice have the Bears picked first in the NFL draft: 1941 and 1947, meaning it will be the franchise's first No. 1 pick in nearly 80 years. 

Annually, the NFL draft order is decided by regular-season record, meaning the worst teams in the league earn the earliest picks. The NFL does not follow a lottery system, similar to the NBA. 

The top players in the upcoming draft include Alabama star and former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, as well as his teammate, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., among others. 

The draft is set to take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.  

This is a developing story.

