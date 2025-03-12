National Football League Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown on Bears' upgrade: They have 'unlimited money' Published Mar. 12, 2025 12:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chicago Bears have been busy on both the free-agent and trade markets this offseason, and Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't happy about it.

"I feel like the Bears have unlimited f---ing money. This s--- is crazy," St. Brown said about Chicago's spending spree on the latest edition of "The St. Brown Show" podcast.

"They're just breaking everybody off. … Ben's [Ben Johnson] just making moves left and right."

On the trade front, the Bears have acquired two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs and guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams. As for signings, they've reportedly added defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (three-year, $48 million deal), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (three-year, $43.5 million deal) and center Drew Dalman (three-year, $42 million deal).

Of course, the Bears' upgrade is personal for St. Brown. First, the Lions and Bears are storied rivals in the same division. Second, new Chicago head coach Ben Johnson is the former Lions offensive coordinator. And third, St. Brown's co-host on the podcast is older brother Equanimeous St. Brown, who's a former Bears receiver.

Can the new signings help Caleb Williams develop?

Amon-Ra St. Brown, a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, had 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He has totaled 100-plus receptions and 1,100-plus receiving yards in each of the past three seasons and double-digit touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.

Detroit swept its season series with Chicago and went on to win the NFC North and claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 15-2. The Lions then lost to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. The Bears went 5-12, low-lighted by a 10-game losing streak.

