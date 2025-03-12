National Football League
Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown on Bears' upgrade: They have 'unlimited money'
National Football League

Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown on Bears' upgrade: They have 'unlimited money'

Published Mar. 12, 2025 12:59 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bears have been busy on both the free-agent and trade markets this offseason, and Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't happy about it.

"I feel like the Bears have unlimited f---ing money. This s--- is crazy," St. Brown said about Chicago's spending spree on the latest edition of "The St. Brown Show" podcast.

"They're just breaking everybody off. … Ben's [Ben Johnson] just making moves left and right."

On the trade front, the Bears have acquired two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs and guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams. As for signings, they've reportedly added defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (three-year, $48 million deal), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (three-year, $43.5 million deal) and center Drew Dalman (three-year, $42 million deal).

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, the Bears' upgrade is personal for St. Brown. First, the Lions and Bears are storied rivals in the same division. Second, new Chicago head coach Ben Johnson is the former Lions offensive coordinator. And third, St. Brown's co-host on the podcast is older brother Equanimeous St. Brown, who's a former Bears receiver.

Can the new signings help Caleb Williams develop?

Can the new signings help Caleb Williams develop?

Amon-Ra St. Brown, a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, had 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He has totaled 100-plus receptions and 1,100-plus receiving yards in each of the past three seasons and double-digit touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.

Detroit swept its season series with Chicago and went on to win the NFC North and claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 15-2. The Lions then lost to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. The Bears went 5-12, low-lighted by a 10-game losing streak.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL free agency tracker: Rams releasing Cooper Kupp

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Rams releasing Cooper Kupp

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes