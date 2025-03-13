National Football League 2025 NFL mock draft post-free agency: Raiders, Browns trade up for QBs! Published Mar. 13, 2025 1:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Finally, it's all starting to look a bit clearer.

The draft process is always fun, and uncertainty is never going to stop us from projecting the future. But you've got to admit, it's a heck of a lot easier to forecast the draft when the dust has settled a bit on free agency.

That's where things stand now. Free agency is technically ongoing, but most of the important veterans have found new teams and signed new deals. Exciting as that is for them, it's just as exciting for us as we look again toward the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here's a post-free agency first-round mock to help gauge the lay of the land.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

I like Cam Ward as a prospect, and I believe the hype that he's distancing himself as the favorite to land in Nashville. The Titans have spent a fortune revamping their offensive line, and they haven't pursued any veteran quarterbacks. It makes too much sense to drop a new franchise quarterback behind all those fun new blockers.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

We shouldn't be surprised if Shedeur Sanders is the Browns' pick here. But in the interest of thinking outside the box, what if Ward is the guy they'd prefer? No sense reaching when you have so many other good options. They just brought Myles Garrett back to the fold, so what if they address the back end of their defense with arguably the best prospect in the draft? Hunter would elevate their secondary to one of the league's best and could also pitch in on offense.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Giants might as well have hung a neon sign on the front door of their facility that says "HELP WANTED AT QB; WILL DO ANYTHING." But again, here's a what if. What if Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, desperate to win right now, manage to bring in Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson? You think two guys who might not be here in 2026 want to draft a quarterback to sit behind the veteran? I don't. I think they draft the player that helps them the most right now, and I can't help but think about New York's best teams always having a dynamite pass rush.

4. Las Vegas Raiders (trade up from No. 6 with Patriots): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Trading for Geno Smith lessens the urgency at quarterback, but the Raiders will have some thinking to do if Sanders falls out of the top three. The cost of a two-spot jump isn't prohibitive. Smith turns 35 this fall. If Tom Brady, Pete Carroll and John Spytek like Sanders, it wouldn't be a shock to see them pull the trigger on a small move up for a quarterback of the future.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

If it feels like everyone is making this pick for the Jags, it's for good reason. Jacksonville entered the offseason needing to beef up the interior on both lines, and the club just splashed some cash on offensive linemen in free agency. That leaves an obvious hole at defensive tackle and one very productive guy who could fill it.

6. New England Patriots (trade down from No. 4 with Raiders): Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

What an ideal scenario for the Pats, courtesy of their old friend Tom Brady. By trading with Las Vegas, they gain another pick or two without losing their target — a franchise tackle for Drake Maye. With a crazy combination of frame and athleticism, Membou fits the bill. He's also just now turning 21 years old.

7. New York Jets: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Plenty of people view Campbell as the best offensive lineman in this draft, so the Jets should be thrilled if he actually gets pushed this far down the board. Pairing him with Olu Fashanu from last year, the Jets could finally build their offensive line into a strength.

8. Carolina Panthers: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Bryce Young needs a weapon, but no one said it had to be a receiver. Warren would help the Panthers' offense in a lot of ways, from downfield passing to the screen game to run blocking.

9. New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Saints need defensive linemen, but they did just re-sign Chase Young in addition to acquiring Davon Godchaux in a trade. With that in mind, maybe they give new head coach Kellen Moore an offensive piece to work with. If Derek Carr is going to be successful in 2025, he could use a big target like McMillan.

10. Chicago Bears: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

It'd be a hell of a lot of fun to drop Ashton Jeanty behind this new-look Chicago offensive line, but for some reason I don't expect Ben Johnson to do that. The Bears have solid backs, and this is a deep class at that position. Instead, we're going to do the responsible thing and complete this offensive line makeover by drafting a franchise left tackle who also has the ability to play guard, if needed.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

The Niners need help on the edge and at linebacker. Enter Walker, who is big enough and athletic enough to do a little bit of everything. The versatility to play off-ball and up front is coveted, and I'd bet Robert Saleh could find some fun ways to deploy him.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Cornerback is a sneaky big problem in Dallas after the departure of Jourdan Lewis in free agency. It's a big enough problem that, all things being equal, I think the Cowboys might consider taking Johnson over fan favorite Ashton Jeanty. That would lead to some fun Monday morning TV segments, no doubt, but the value of the position makes it a justifiable decision.

13. Denver Broncos (trade up from No. 20 with Dolphins): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Sean Payton is an aggressive guy looking to add a dynamic weapon to his offense. If Jeanty somehow slides past Dallas at No. 12, I'm not sure if he'd be able to help himself. Jeanty makes Denver a more explosive team and Bo Nix an even better quarterback, right away.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Sure, it's cliché to send a tight end to Indianapolis, but it also makes too much sense. The Colts overhauled their secondary in free agency, so they're OK on that front. They need a tight end, and Loveland is one of the best pass-catchers in this draft. He'd be an instant best friend to Indy's quarterback, regardless of whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Leonard Floyd's a great pickup, but he shouldn't stop the Falcons from trying to juice up their front seven. Campbell has versatility, from rushing the passer to dropping in coverage. Consider him a chess piece for a defense that desperately needs more of them.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Cards have added plenty of bodies on the edge, highlighted by Josh Sweat. Now, they need a disruptive force in the middle of their defense. At almost 6-foot-5, 313 pounds, with 11 tackles for loss for the Ducks last season, Harmon feels like a fun fit here.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Stewart just put together one of the all-time freakiest workouts we've ever seen for a guy who weighs in at 6-foot-5, 281 pounds. If he falls this far, it will be because the college production doesn't match the athleticism. Regardless, someone's going to be willing to bet on that natural ability. Why not Cincinnati — especially if the Bengals lose Trey Hendrickson between now and late April?

18. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

What a conundrum. It doesn't feel like the Seahawks can afford to ignore their offensive line, but the same can be said for their wide receiver room. Marquez Valdes-Scantling should help, but that's not enough. Even still, I like the value here a little better at guard, and I'm betting general manager John Schneider wants to be strong on the line of scrimmage.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

If you're looking at what the Bucs did in free agency, it makes a lot of sense to take a cornerback with this first-round pick. I'm just not sure the value lines up. There are so many talented edge rushers on the board. Williams is young — he won't turn 21 until this summer — and he's raw. Drafting him to learn behind the likes of Haason Reddick for a year could pay off big-time, even if it's not Tampa's biggest need right now.

20. Miami Dolphins (trade down from No. 13 with Broncos): Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

I bet the Dolphins would be devastated to see Tyler Booker go off the board two picks in front of them, but that's the risk of trading back. No matter, Miami needs a viable starter opposite Jalen Ramsey in the secondary. Barron's measurables aren't ideal, but nearly everything else about his game looks first-round caliber.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

It's only been two years since the Steelers learned the consequence for reaching on a quarterback. Hopefully, they're not too eager to try it again. Instead, keep a strength a strength. Unfortunately, Cam Heyward can't play forever, and Grant would serve as an exciting succession plan.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

I know, I know. Everyone and their mother is mocking a receiver to the Chargers. I get it. But in this scenario, I was just so impressed by how many edge rushers got pushed down the board. The Chargers just cut Joey Bosa, and Khalil Mack is on a one-year deal. Green helps them now and builds the pass rush for the future.

23. Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

God help me for falling for it again. The Packers prove every year they aren't interested in drafting a receiver in the first round, and every year we still go through this exercise. All of that said, maybe this draft is different? They shored up their offensive line in free agency, and they signed Nate Hobbs to bolster the cornerback spot. If ever there was a year to do it, maybe this is it. And if they are going to do it, you might as well take the speed demon with great hands.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Don't let the memories of Lewis Cine scare you, Vikings fans. Starks played at Georgia, but he's not the same player. This is a long, rangy, versatile athlete who can do it all. I think Brian Flores would have a ball moving this guy around his whack-a-mole defense.

25. Houston Texans: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons said at the NFL Combine that he's on track in his recovery from the patellar injury that ended his season. If that's true, he might not hang around this long. It's hard to project when we don't know the specifics, but if he's got a clean bill of health, then he makes a lot of sense as the first building block for the Texans in the post-Laremy Tunsil era.

26. Cleveland Browns (trade up from No. 33 with Rams): Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

If a third quarterback is going to go in the first round, this feels like a solid spot. The Rams don't have a second-round pick right now, so I bet they'd listen if the Browns offered picks No. 33 and 67 to move up seven spots. Milroe is a classic project. He's going to need time to develop as an NFL passer. But his natural talent and athleticism are worth taking a chance on. Who better to work with him than two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski?

27. Baltimore Ravens: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The Ravens are famous for simply letting good football players fall to their draft slot. This would certainly qualify. Revel has first-round talent, but an ACL injury in September has dropped him off the radar a bit. Even if he's not a Day 1 starter, the Ravens will find a role for him. And he'd be a great piece for the future.

28. Detroit Lions: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

The Lions' pass rush looks solid on paper, but it comes with a lot of injury concern. I'd like to bump the depth there, not to mention add a player with some insane athleticism. Jackson's got the size and frame to contribute right now and could grow into a fun pass rush partner for Aidan Hutchinson.

29. Washington Commanders: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

I hope the Commanders don't view Deebo Samuel as a cure-all. Samuel is a great pickup for 2025, but he's got one year on his contract and he's almost 30. Even with their needs on defense, the opportunity to draft Burden and give Jayden Daniels a rock-solid receiving corps is too good to pass up.

30. Buffalo Bills: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

I hear you, Bills fans. I know you need a cornerback, badly. I'm just not sure the value is there for Buffalo at this point in the draft. So, if you can't get coverage, at least get pass rush to help with coverage. Ezeiruaku is a banshee who had 16.5 sacks in 12 games last year. If you don't love your corner situation, just don't give any quarterbacks time to throw.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The popular pick is going to be an offensive lineman, and that makes sense. But with Jaylon Moore signed on for the next two years, maybe the Chiefs look to the future. Travis Kelce is back for 2025, but it's plain to see that his career is winding down. Taylor is one of this year's most complete tight ends, and he'd help this offense as both a blocker and a receiver.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: James Pearce Jr, Edge, Tennessee

Pearce is one of this draft's most talented pass-rushers, but he's been followed by that mysterious and alarming phrase: "character concerns." NFL teams tend to know a lot more about this type of stuff than we do, but I'm confident the Eagles have the culture that can handle just about anything. It would be so typical to watch a talented edge rusher fall to Howie Roseman at the very end of the first round.

David Helman covers the NFL for FOX Sports and hosts the NFL on FOX podcast. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team's official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback's time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

share