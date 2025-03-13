National Football League NFL Confidential: Inside the ongoing pursuits of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson Updated Mar. 13, 2025 7:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the NFL's first week of free agency comes to a close, two questions loom largest: Where will Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson wind up?

Well, here's what I know …

The challenges of Steelers' QB search

The Steelers were initially heavy on two quarterbacks — Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold — both of whom landed elsewhere. They then struck out on Justin Fields, who predictably landed with the Jets.

Why is all of this significant? Because it tells us that Mike Tomlin & Co. firmly believe they're a quarterback away — especially now with the monumental move to acquire star wideout DK Metcalf.

Neither Wilson nor Rodgers are the players they were five years ago, but both can at least bring a level of stability to the position. Let's not forget that Tomlin was a key reason why Russ signed in the first place. Sources say the two spent several hours together last offseason, connecting on a personal level that went way beyond just football.

Despite Fields guiding the Steelers to a 4-2 start in 2024, Tomlin benched him once Wilson was healthy enough to start. That relationship, sources say, remains a key to how this shakes out. If the trust and respect is still there, then perhaps Wilson returns. But league sources disagree on just how healthy that relationship is today.

"I don't believe it's where it was before the season, or even early December, when Russ was still playing good football," a longtime league executive told FOX Sports. "I just don't."

Fields, meanwhile, opted against a return to Pittsburgh because he was enticed by the idea of playing in a major market, while the chance to reunite with former Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson didn't hurt either. With the Jets, Fields has the keys to what many folks around the league believe will be a highly creative offense under new OC Tanner Engstrand — who helped Ben Johnson guide the Lions to unprecedented success.

As for Rodgers, league sources point to Ben Roethlisberger's advanced years as to why he would succeed in the black and yellow.

"By the time Ben was 28, 29 years old, he was firmly established as the top dog, or at least 1B to Tomlin's 1A," a former general manager said. "That really doesn't happen within that franchise. I don't think there's an organization better equipped — just from a hierarchy standpoint — to handle Rodgers. The Steelers' brand is too strong, and Tomlin is too strong a head coach to deal with all the stuff outside of football. I'm not saying it would be this perfect marriage, but I do think it works — the two of them co-existing."

It's also worth noting, the Steelers don't have the option of turning to a young, promising starter the way some of the other clubs competing for Rodgers and/or Wilson do, because the perennial playoff team holds the No. 21 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

If not Pittsburgh, what about …?

While there have been murmurs about the Vikings and Rodgers, I have not gotten the sense Minnesota wants to go in that direction. After losing backups Daniel Jones and Nick Mullens in free agency, the Vikings will likely add a veteran to their QB room at some point as they prepare 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy.

As for the Browns, whom Wilson visited Thursday, it's important to understand context. This is still a franchise looking toward the future at quarterback. Browns GM Andrew Berry went so far as to explain the criteria he's looking for during the Combine.

"You want guys who make the decisions, they're accurate and then they can avoid conflict," he said. "Because not everything goes perfectly on a given play and your quarterback's got to be your great problem-solver during the game."

Whether that's Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders remains to be seen, but league sources remain adamant that signing Wilson will have no bearing on their decision with the No. 2 pick. He represents a bridge, nothing more, nothing less. Maybe it's a year, maybe it's six games, but Cleveland — who just paid a record-setting contract to Myles Garrett — will begin the youth movement under center sooner rather than later, regardless of if Wilson signs.

As for the Giants, remember that GM Joe Schoen explored the Wilson sweepstakes last year, and the sides met before the veteran QB signed with the Steelers. As they hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, the Giants are viewed by league sources as a prime candidate to trade up to ensure they get either Ward or Sanders.

This administration is firmly aware they need to be much more competitive — and aesthetically pleasing — than last season, so adding a proven vet like Wilson tracks, but it also seems highly unlikely that Schoen and coach Brian Daboll would go another year without securing a rookie quarterback, as well.

"Let's say they sign Wilson," the former GM said, "and then they go quarterback in the draft — that can work, too, because maybe Wilson plays bad football. Well, then you can go to your rookie. Maybe he plays well, and then you sell ownership on some new vision. That can buy you more time."

New era in Las Vegas

Speaking of QBs, multiple sources tell FOX Sports that the Raiders plan to extend recently acquired quarterback Geno Smith. The backstory to how Las Vegas made the move is quite intriguing as well.

After striking out on Stafford and learning that Smith was quietly available, Pete Carroll started talking to his friend from his Seattle days, Seahawks GM John Schneider.

Smith, sources say, requested a trade last Thursday night following four days of unsuccessful contract negotiations. Simply put, Seattle was never going to get to the number Smith wanted. Carroll, with a "major sign-off from Tom Brady," as one source familiar with the negotiations said, pulled the trigger Friday evening to land his former quarterback. Leadership, work ethic, arm talent and clutch play all contributed to Carroll wanting to make the trade.

In fact, Smith's 12 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime since 2022 trail only one quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, who's led 13.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are certainly not done adding offensive weaponry to build around all-world rookie tight end Brock Bowers, and with the No. 6 pick in the draft, there is a contingent of Ashton Jeanty supporters within the organization.

In Marshawn Lynch, Carroll has already had tremendous success with a dominant, physically imposing running back. Perhaps Jeanty will be next. Either way, the Silver and Black — now armed with a two-time Pro Bowler in Smith — believe they're finally set at quarterback after years of mediocrity at the position.

Sources say they plan to make the 34-year-old Smith their "QB of the future."

Jordan Schultz is an NFL Insider for FOX Sports. He also co-hosts the "Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football?" show. You can follow him on X at @Schultz_Report .

