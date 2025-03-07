National Football League Steelers in contact with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields; competing with Giants, Jets Updated Mar. 7, 2025 10:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pittsburgh's quarterback room could look a bit familiar in 2025.

The Steelers have maintained an open dialogue with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in hopes of retaining one, per sources.

Pittsburgh, however, has competition for retaining either of its 2024 co-starters. Both QBs have a relatively strong market, with the Giants in contention for Wilson and the Jets high on Fields on the eve of free agency, per sources.

The two veterans were a mixed bag in Pittsburgh last year. The Steelers opened the season 4-2 with Fields, only to bench him in hopes of more production from Wilson as he returned from injury. They got as much initially, winning six of Russ' first seven starts. But the 36-year-old faded down the stretch as Pittsburgh limped into the postseason and was eliminated in the wild-card round for the fourth consecutive time. The proud franchise has cycled through starting QBs in recent years, and it remains in a tough spot to find a long-term answer in the NFL Draft while currently holding the No. 21 overall pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league's MetLife Stadium mates, meanwhile, both own top-10 picks (Giants No. 3; Jets No. 7).

The Giants are exploring several QB options, including Aaron Rodgers. The Jets, of course, are moving on from Rodgers following a disappointing two-year stint. Regarding the 26-year-old Fields, they love his athleticism, leadership traits, ability to move the pocket and, perhaps most importantly, believe his best football is ahead of him, per sources.

Fields joined the Steelers last year after spending three seasons with the Bears, who drafted him No. 11 overall in 2021. Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler, has been a starter for the entirety of his 13-year career.

Jordan Schultz is an NFL Insider for FOX Sports. He also co-hosts the "Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football?" show. You can follow him on X at @Schultz_Report .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share