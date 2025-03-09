National Football League
Steelers acquire DK Metcalf from Seahawks, give him 5-year extension
Updated Mar. 9, 2025 8:08 p.m. ET

Less than a week after requesting a trade, DK Metcalf has a new home.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have landed the star wide receiver from the Seattle Seahawks for a 2025 second-round pick, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported. Additionally, Metcalf has agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension with Pittsburgh, according to Schultz.

The Steelers have been trying to acquire another big time wide receiver for quite some time, per Schultz. General manager Omar Khan was hot on Metcalf once his trade request became public last week and surveyed the market before committing to pay the two-time Pro Bowler.

The 27-year-old Metcalf was entering the final season of a three-year, $72 million deal.

