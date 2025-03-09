Steelers acquire DK Metcalf from Seahawks, give him 5-year extension
Less than a week after requesting a trade, DK Metcalf has a new home.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have landed the star wide receiver from the Seattle Seahawks for a 2025 second-round pick, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported. Additionally, Metcalf has agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension with Pittsburgh, according to Schultz.
The Steelers have been trying to acquire another big time wide receiver for quite some time, per Schultz. General manager Omar Khan was hot on Metcalf once his trade request became public last week and surveyed the market before committing to pay the two-time Pro Bowler.
The 27-year-old Metcalf was entering the final season of a three-year, $72 million deal.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo, 2025 NFL Draft prospect, sued by former teammate
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy won't be charged following arrest for alleged family violence
2025 NFL free agency tracker: DK Metcalf traded to Steelers, Josh Allen gets record deal
-
Looking for a QB in the NFL Draft? Meet 5 standouts not named Sanders or Ward
Seahawks shift 'primary focus' to QB Sam Darnold; Interest is 'mutual'
Geno Smith reunites with Pete Carroll, Seahawks reportedly to chase Sam Darnold
-
Steelers in contact with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields; competing with Giants, Jets
Ex-Eagles CB Darius Slay doesn't consider Jalen Hurts an ‘elite’ QB. Is he wrong?
Cooper Kupp next team odds: Jaguars leap to top of the oddsboard
-
Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo, 2025 NFL Draft prospect, sued by former teammate
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy won't be charged following arrest for alleged family violence
2025 NFL free agency tracker: DK Metcalf traded to Steelers, Josh Allen gets record deal
-
Looking for a QB in the NFL Draft? Meet 5 standouts not named Sanders or Ward
Seahawks shift 'primary focus' to QB Sam Darnold; Interest is 'mutual'
Geno Smith reunites with Pete Carroll, Seahawks reportedly to chase Sam Darnold
-
Steelers in contact with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields; competing with Giants, Jets
Ex-Eagles CB Darius Slay doesn't consider Jalen Hurts an ‘elite’ QB. Is he wrong?
Cooper Kupp next team odds: Jaguars leap to top of the oddsboard