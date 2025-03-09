National Football League With DK Metcalf, Steelers finally land big-bodied, playmaking WR Published Mar. 9, 2025 8:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the Steelers acquiring receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks for a second-round pick in the 2025 draft, Pittsburgh adds an explosive playmaker to an anemic offense that had trouble scoring during the second half of the year.

Now the big question is: Who will throw the ball to him?

The Steelers currently do not have a quarterback on the roster, although they are rumored to be interested in re-signing Justin Fields. And Metcalf had some of his best seasons in Seattle with Russell Wilson, so perhaps the Steelers will now take a longer look at bringing back the veteran quarterback.

That said, the addition of the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf gives Pittsburgh a big-play receiver who can play off vertical threat George Pickens. Over the past two seasons, Metcalf is No. 15 in the league in receiving yards (2,106), tied for No. 20 in receiving touchdowns (13) and No. 40 in receptions (132).

Metcalf, 27, was Seattle's second-round pick in the 2019 draft. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $72 million contract that would have paid him $18 million for the upcoming season. While the Seahawks were unwilling to pay the Ole Miss product what he could make on the open market, Metcalf is expected to receive a five-year, $150 contract extension from Pittsburgh.

The Steelers had pursued Davante Adams, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel via trade last year and signed Mike Williams midseason to mixed results. The addition of Metcalf should finally help jump-start an offense that averaged just 14.2 points per contest in Pittsburgh's final five games of the year — all losses, including a postseason defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune.

