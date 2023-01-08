National Football League NFL Week 18 highlights: Pats-Bills, Vikings-Bears, Texans-Colts, more 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL regular season comes to a close Sunday with a jam-packed Week 18 slate — and we've got you covered from start to finish with every must-see moment from around the league.

The stakes are high, as there is one more playoff berth up for grabs in both the AFC and the NFC.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's slate!

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

All comes down to this

The Patriots can clinch the AFC’s third wild-card spot with a win Sunday. The only thing standing in their way? The Bills, which took the field for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.

For Damar!

After having just one team practice this past week, the Bills came up huge on their first play of the game. Nyheim Hines took the kickoff 96 yards to the house, bringing Bills fans to their feet.

Knotted up

Jakobi Meyers came up big for New England late in the first quarter, reeling in Mac Jones' pass in the corner of the end zone for a jaw-dropping 2-yard score to tie things up.

Bills in business

Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox came up with the go-ahead touchdown for the Bills early in the second quarter, as the home team took a 14-7 lead.

No quit

The Pats knotted things up once again after Jones tossed his second score of the first half, this time to DeVante Parker.

Wild series of events

The Bills' last drive of the first half ended in a turnover, as Josh Allen was picked off by Devin McCourty. Buffalo returned the favor on New England's opening drive of the second half, picking off Jones' pass just outside the red zone.

The Bills weren't able to capitalize on the turnover, however, as Devin Singletary fumbled two plays later on Buffalo's own 11-yard line. The Patriots took their first lead of the game, 17-14, after knocking in a field goal on the ensuing drive.

Double trouble!

New England's lead was gone in no time, however, as Hines came up with his second touchdown of the game, this time a whopping 101-yard kickoff return that put Buffalo back on top, 21-17.

Back-to-back scores

The Bills extended their lead to double digits, 28-17, late in the third quarter after Allen connected with John Brown for a monster 42-yard touchdown.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

On a roll

The Texans jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead over the Colts after Davis Mills found Brandin Cooks for a touchdown on Houston's first possession. Then, a costly Indianapolis fumble resulted in a short field goal for the road team.

Keeping it close

A wide-open Michael Pittman Jr. reeled in a short touchdown pass from Sam Ehlinger to keep the Texans within arm's reach, 10-7, late in the first quarter.

Chaos!

The Texans fumbled early in the second quarter, coughing up the ball in the red zone.

The Colts recovered, but things quickly took a turn. On the next play, Ehlinger's pass was picked off by Houston's Jonathan Greenard and returned 39 yards to the house. Just like that, the Texans took a double-digit lead, 17-7.

Neck and neck

The Colts kicked off the second-half scoring, thanks to a 15-yard rushing score from Zack Moss. The Texans answered with a touchdown of their own, as Mills found Jordan Akins for a 19-yard score.

Then, Indy made it a three-point game late in the third quarter with a clutch 27-yard interception-turned-touchdown.

Making moves

Indianapolis wouldn't go down without a fight, however. Ehlinger found tight end Mo Alie-Cox for a short touchdown to give the Colts their first lead of the game, 28-24.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Finding a rhythm

The Bengals' opening possession against the Ravens was a lengthy 17-play drive that resulted in a field goal after Joe Burrow & Co. came up just short — but not for a lack of effort.

Cincinnati extended its lead to 10-0 to close out the first quarter, thanks to a goal-line score from Joe Mixon.

Making history

The Bengals defense came up with its second interception of the game on the first play of the second quarter. The turnover resulted in six points, as Burrow tossed his 35th touchdown of the season — a Bengals single-season record.

Baltimore on the board

The Ravens punched in a touchdown, courtesy of Kenyan Drake, just ahead of the break to make it a 10-point game, 17-7.

Misfortune strikes

The Ravens unraveled in the final minute of the first half, as third-string QB Anthony Brown fumbled the ball at the goal line, and Joseph Ossai recovered the ball in the end zone for the Bengals. Just like that, it was 24-7 at halftime.

Then, Baltimore added three second-half field goals and Cincinnati added one to make it 27-16 early in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota Vikings 29, Chicago Bears 13

Hot start!

After the Bears went three-and-out on their opening drive, the Vikings capitalized on their first possession. Kirk Cousins connected with Adam Thielen on a short touchdown pass to put the road team on top early, 6-0.

Ground game strong

After Dalvin Cook went down with an apparent injury in the second quarter, backup Alexander Mattison punched one in for the Vikings to extend their lead to 13-0.

Not how they drew it up

Tim Boyle checked in for backup QB Nathan Peterman and immediately threw an interception on his first drive for Chicago. The turnover resulted in three quick points for the Vikings after a short field goal, extending the shutout to 16-0.

Shutout avoided

The Bears picked up their first points of the day on a reverse play from wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who took off 42 yards for the score late in the second quarter. It was a 10-point game, 16-6, after a failed two-point attempt.

The close game was short-lived, however, as the Vikings opened the second half with a touchdown drive, Mattison's second score of the day. Just like that, it was 23-6 early in the third quarter.

For good measure

The Bears added a fourth-quarter score early in the final frame, as Cole Kmet powered through the Vikings' defense, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback. Minnesota added two more field goals en route to its double-digit win, 29-13.

Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Cleveland Browns 14

Denied!

The Steelers were this close to taking an early lead at home, but the Browns defense had other plans. Najee Harris was denied at the goal line, and lost the ball in the process, which Cleveland scooped up.

Browns bounce back

Browns tight end David Njoku came up with the first score of the day, cashing in for a 10-yard score late in the second quarter to give Cleveland a 7-0 edge.

Bombs away!

Kenny Pickett put the Steelers on the board late in the second quarter, connecting with George Pickens for a 31-yard score to tie the game. Then, the home team added a field goal just ahead of the break to extend its lead to 10-7.

Back-and-forth battle

Harris punched in a 4-yard score late in the third quarter to extend the Steelers' lead, 20-7, but Nick Chubb fired back with a receiving touchdown for the Browns early in the fourth quarter to make it a six-point game, 20-14.

Derek Watt came up with a late score for Pittsburgh to extend the home team's lead to 28-14 after a monster pickup from Connor Heyward moved the sticks. Things ended there, but the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs nonetheless.

Miami Dolphins 9, New York Jets 6

OROY?

The Jets gained some momentum in the second quarter thanks to star rookie Garrett Wilson, who joins Saints wideout Olave as the first pair of receivers from the same school (Ohio State) to top 1,000 yards as rookies in NFL history.

The big gain helped move Miami downfield to pick up the game-tying field goal ahead of halftime. Both teams traded off second-half field goals before the Dolphins knocked in a 50-yard field goal in the game's final seconds to secure the win.

Atlanta Falcons 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17

Starting strong

Tom Brady found tight end Kyle Rudolph for an 8-yard score on the Buccaneers' opening drive to take an early lead over the Falcons, 7-0.

Tie game!

Falcons rookie tight end MyCole Pruitt came up with his third touchdown of the season late in the first quarter to knot things up. It was also rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder's first passing score of his NFL career.

Then, Atlanta took a three-point lead, 10-7, to close out the first quarter after adding a field goal on their next drive. Tampa Bay returned the favor with a field goal of its own midway through the second quarter to tie things up once again.

Heating up

Just ahead of the break, Russell Gage reeled in a short touchdown pass from backup QB Blaine Gabbert, who checked in for Brady after the veteran signal-caller was taken out of the game, as the Bucs are already locked into the playoffs.

Then, the Falcons added a field goal early in the second half to make things a one-possession game, 17-13.

Seeing double

Atlanta added back-to-back second-half scores, courtesy of Olamide Zaccheaus and Cordarrelle Patterson, and a late field goal to take a double-digit lead over the Bucs, 30-17, that the Falcons held on to until the end.

Carolina Panthers 10, New Orleans Saints 7

Star power

Andy Dalton hit superstar first-year receiver Chris Olave for a smooth 25-yard touchdown on the Saints' opening drive, good for a quick 7-0 lead over the Panthers.

Securing the win

Panthers guard Michael Jordan came up with a crucial fumble recovery in the end zone to tie the game in the third quarter. Carolina went on to secure the win, 10-7, with a last-second field goal as the clock expired.

