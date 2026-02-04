Best Super Bowl 2026 Prop Bets, Predictions by Chris “The Bear" Fallica

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Prop bets are one of the best ways to bet the Big Game.

Allow me to share the first batch of bets that I like ahead of Super Bowl LX.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Drake Maye O/U 38.5 rushing yards

I’m tailing my colleague Geoff Schwartz here. Geoff went into great detail on "Bear Bets" as to how the Seattle defense does a great job eliminating the QB run from an opponent's arsenal. Seems like Maye rushing Over is potentially a square side as he has gone Over in a couple of the playoff games. This number has moved quite a bit, and might be at the top now.

PICK: Drake Maye Under 38.5 rushing yards (-115)

Both teams to score in the first quarter

I think the game flow might possess a bit of a feeling out period and long drives might be limited. Maybe the Seahawks use the short passing game to control much of the first quarter as well. There’s always a chance at a long field goal (more on that later) to get one team on the board, but we could be in store for a relatively uneventful start to this one.

PICK: No to both teams scoring in the first quarter (-140)

Last score of game

There’s the school of thought Seattle could have a comfortable lead late, meaning New England will not be attempting a field goal in those circumstances. There’s also a chance this game is right on the number of four or five late, also meaning New England wouldn’t be attempting a FG. Could Seattle be down three late? I guess so, but I think that's less likely than the other two options.

PICK: Last score of game to be touchdown (-155)

First FG of game O/U 37.5 yards

As mentioned earlier, there’s a pretty good chance one or both offenses fail to make much of a dent into or toward the red zone, meaning we’re looking at some relatively lengthy FG tries in this game.

PICK: First field goal of game Over 37.5 yards (-115)

Cooper Kupp longest reception: O/U 16.5

I know Kupp has had a couple of big plays in the postseason, probably because of the attention teams have had to give JSN, but I’m not seeing it here. While I do think Kupp will have his share of targets and catches, against this Patriots team, I think we’re looking more in the variety of the 10-15 yard catch. Move the sticks. Keep the ball. Win the game.

PICK: Cooper Kupp longest reception Under 16.5 yards (-120)