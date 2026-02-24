2026 NFL Combine News: Maxx Crosby Staying in Vegas? Latest on Lamar Jackson

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine has arrived. While the main purpose of the event is to scout the top prospects in this year's draft, we'll get plenty of news on what might go down across the league this offseason.

Will star players like Maxx Crosby get traded? Will any standout players set to become free agents receive the franchise tag? May we get news on potential rule changes for the 2026 season?

We'll likely find out the answers to those questions and many more hot topics around the NFL. So, here's all the latest news from Indianapolis.

Raiders expect Maxx Crosby to remain with team in 2026

Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby might be the top trade candidate in the NFL this offseason, but Las Vegas might make it difficult for another team to acquire him. Raiders general manager John Spytek told reporters that he expects Crosby to remain with the team for the 2026 season, adding that the edge rusher is an "elite" player.

"We're in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them," Spytek said.

Trade rumors involving Crosby emerged late in the 2025 season after the team decided to shut him down for the final two games of the year. That decision upset Crosby, causing him to storm out of the team's facilities, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer first reported. Earlier in February, Glazer reported that Crosby's time with the Raiders was likely finished.

Ravens confident they'll get Lamar Jackson extension done, have made big offer to Tyler Linderbaum

The Ravens made a big change at head coach this offseason, but they want to keep some other key figures in the franchise in place moving forward. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters at the combine that the team is confident an extension will get done with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Prior to the end of the 2025 season, there had been rumors that Jackson might want out of Baltimore, but he dismissed that chatter.

Jackson has two years remaining on his five-year, $260 million contract.

The Ravens are also looking to keep center Tyler Linderbaum, who was ranked fifth in FOX Sports' top 100 NFL free agents list. DeCosta said the team has made a "market-setting" offer to keep Linderbaum in Baltimore. Linderbaum, 25, has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons, while Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs is the highest-paid center in the league on a four-year, $72 million deal.



