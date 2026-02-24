NFL Combine: Chiefs GM Brett Veach Hopeful That Travis Kelce Returns in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — When the 2025 NFL season ended, most indications seemed to suggest that legendary tight end Travis Kelce would retire. That isn't stopping the Kansas City Chiefs from holding out hope that Kelce will return for 2026, though.

In fact, Kelce returning to the Chiefs for the 2026 season remains a possibility, according to general manager Brett Veach.

"Travis is the best," Veach told reporters here at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He’s an icon, and hopefully he comes back. And we’re just going to let that process play out."

Kelce is 36 years old and due to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in March. Despite his age, though, he was still productive in 2025, recording 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns. That allowed Kelce to extend his Pro Bowl streak to 11 seasons.

Kelce had said at the end of the season that he wanted to have a decision about his future in place by the start of free agency on March 9. In the off chance that Kelce opts to explore the open market, FOX Sports' Greg Auman ranked him 39th in his top 100 NFL free agents list, placing third among the tight ends.

But Veach said the Chiefs have had continuous dialogue with Kelce’s representation, and he expects more of that to continue this week at the combine.

"Travis has done everything, he’s accomplished everything," Veach said. "He’s about to get married. He’s got a lot going on. So, we need some kind of element of a deadline, but at the same time, it’s Travis Kelce. We’re going to just continue to have positive dialogue and see where this ends. But we’re trying to position ourselves so either way we have a plan moving forward."

Veach's comment matches what Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters last week. Reid said that there was "communication" between the Chiefs and Kelce that he was happy with.

"That's the main thing. I've said this before: As long as there's communication, I'm good," Reid previously said. "That means people want to move forward. I think that's where Trav is. I'm not trying to put words in his mouth at all and I try to give him some space here.

The Chiefs are also staring at the possibility of rebuilding after missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade last season, experiencing their first losing record since 2012. Also, their MVP quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is recovering from season-ending surgery to repair the ACL and LCL in his left knee, which he suffered in December, putting his availability at the start of this year’s regular season in question.

But if Kelce returns, he will also reunite with Eric Bieniemy. The Chiefs re-hired Bieniemy to be their offensive coordinator this offseason, letting former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's contract expire.

Ultimately, how successful the Chiefs are next season will likely hinge on what they do in the draft and free agency. Kansas City has the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft, the highest selection for the organization since taking offensive tackle Eric Fisher No. 1 overall in the 2013 draft. Kansas City has six picks overall in this year’s draft.

"We have to execute an efficient game plan in free agency, and we’ve got to nail these picks," Veach said. "And that will be important for us to keep this run going. Obviously, we had a step back last year and everyone was disappointed. But everyone is motivated. … The last few years we were kind of in a maintenance stage, and now we’re trying to rebuild this thing again. And I think for a GM and a personnel staff, that’s exciting."