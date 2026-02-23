Top TE Not Reaching Free Agency? Falcons Reportedly Expected to Tag Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts was set to become one of the top tight ends available in free agency this offseason, but the Atlanta Falcons might prevent that from happening.

The Falcons plan on placing the franchise tag on Pitts with the hopes that they'll be able to agree to a longterm deal, NFL Media reported Monday. If Pitts receives the franchise tag, he'd be able to sign a one-year deal worth roughly $16 million, which would be fully guaranteed. The Falcons could also trade Pitts if they're unable to reach an agreement on a longterm deal.

Pitts, 25, had a resurgent season in 2025 following a few down years. He posted career-highs in receptions (88) and receiving touchdowns (five) to go with 928 receiving yards.

With Pitts having a strong year, FOX Sports' Greg Auman placed him 19th in his top 100 NFL free agents ranking for this offseason. Pitts was also the highest-ranked tight end on the list, sitting ahead of Isaiah Likely (Baltimore Ravens), David Njoku (Cleveland Browns), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) and Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles).

Now, it appears Pitts will be remaining in Atlanta for at least another season. Pitts, who the Falcons took with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will likely play a key role in Atlanta's offense alongside wide receiver Drake Lodnon and running back Bijan Robinson while catching passes from third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Even though Atlanta already has some pretty talented playmakers, Pitts could be in line for another big season with the Falcons if he's with the team in 2026 as well. New head coach Kevin Stefanski has relied on tight ends for success over the years, with Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. having big roles in the Cleveland Browns' offense when he was their head coach.

Teams have until March 3 to place the franchise tag on pending free agents. Once a player receives the franchise tag, they typically have until sometime in mid-July to sign a multi-year deal.