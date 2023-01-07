National Football League Jaguars top Titans in regular-season finale, claim second-ever AFC South title 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have looked like the AFC South’s best team.

They gained momentum in November and December as the Tennessee Titans reeled. When the teams met last month, Jacksonville cruised to a double-digit victory on the road. The Jaguars had the healthier, stronger roster on paper led by a Super Bowl-winning coach in Doug Pederson.

Jacksonville winning the division felt inevitable, and now it’s finally happened.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 212 yards and a touchdown and Josh Allen returned a fumble for a score late in the fourth quarter as the Jaguars (9-8) clinched their second-ever AFC South title with a 20-16 win over the Titans Saturday night.

With the victory, Jacksonville will be the AFC’s No. 4 seed in the playoffs, set to host the yet-to-be determined fifth seed in the wild-card round.

The Titans (7-10) appeared to be on the fast track to winning the game, holding a 16-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter. They were effectively moving the ball to keep the clock ticking. But at the 2:51 mark, Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins had a sack fumble on quarterback Joshua Dobbs that was recovered for a 37-yard touchdown by Allen.

The Jaguars had cut their deficit to three after picking off Dobbs at the end of the third quarter. Cornerback Tyson Campbell intercepted an underthrown ball by the sixth-year quarterback intended for Treylon Burks, and returned it to the Titans 25. Jacksonville turned the takeaway into a 36-yard field goal by Riley Patterson.

With the win, Jacksonville ended Tennessee’s season. The Titans (7-10), who end their 2022 campaign on a seven-game losing streak, had won the previous two AFC South crowns. This also marked the first series sweep for the Jaguars over the Titans since 2005.

Jacksonville’s previous AFC South title came in 2017, when it made a run to the AFC championship game. Jacksonville also won back-to-back division crowns in 1998-99 as part of the AFC Central division before the NFL’s realignment in 2002.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

