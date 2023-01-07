National Football League
Jaguars top Titans in regular-season finale, claim second-ever AFC South title
National Football League

Jaguars top Titans in regular-season finale, claim second-ever AFC South title

58 mins ago
Ben Arthur
Ben Arthur
AFC South Reporter

For weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have looked like the AFC South’s best team. 

They gained momentum in November and December as the Tennessee Titans reeled. When the teams met last month, Jacksonville cruised to a double-digit victory on the road. The Jaguars had the healthier, stronger roster on paper led by a Super Bowl-winning coach in Doug Pederson. 

Jacksonville winning the division felt inevitable, and now it’s finally happened. 

Trevor Lawrence threw for 212 yards and a touchdown and Josh Allen returned a fumble for a score late in the fourth quarter as the Jaguars (9-8) clinched their second-ever AFC South title with a 20-16 win over the Titans Saturday night.

With the victory, Jacksonville will be the AFC’s No. 4 seed in the playoffs, set to host the yet-to-be determined fifth seed in the wild-card round. 

The Titans (7-10) appeared to be on the fast track to winning the game, holding a 16-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter. They were effectively moving the ball to keep the clock ticking. But at the 2:51 mark, Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins had a sack fumble on quarterback Joshua Dobbs that was recovered for a 37-yard touchdown by Allen.

The Jaguars had cut their deficit to three after picking off Dobbs at the end of the third quarter. Cornerback Tyson Campbell intercepted an underthrown ball by the sixth-year quarterback intended for Treylon Burks, and returned it to the Titans 25. Jacksonville turned the takeaway into a 36-yard field goal by Riley Patterson

With the win, Jacksonville ended Tennessee’s season. The Titans (7-10), who end their 2022 campaign on a seven-game losing streak, had won the previous two AFC South crowns. This also marked the first series sweep for the Jaguars over the Titans since 2005. 

Jacksonville’s previous AFC South title came in 2017, when it made a run to the AFC championship game. Jacksonville also won back-to-back division crowns in 1998-99 as part of the AFC Central division before the NFL’s realignment in 2002.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 18 highlights: Jags top Titans, win AFC South; Chiefs beat Raiders
National Football League

NFL Week 18 highlights: Jags top Titans, win AFC South; Chiefs beat Raiders

28 mins ago
NFL odds Week 18: Lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: Lines for every game

38 mins ago
2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
National Football League

2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt

1 hour ago
Damar Hamlin tweets thanks as Raiders, Chiefs, Jaguars, Titans honor Bills safety
National Football League

Damar Hamlin tweets thanks as Raiders, Chiefs, Jaguars, Titans honor Bills safety

4 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC’s top seed
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC’s top seed

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes