2024 NFL Draft Schedule: How to watch, date, TV channel
2024 NFL Draft Schedule: How to watch, date, TV channel

Updated Jan. 31, 2024 11:29 a.m. ET

The 2024 NFL Draft is coming in late April. From how to watch to where it will be located. We have all the details ready for you. 

When is the 2024 NFL Draft? 

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 25 to April 27. 

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET.
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at noon ET.

Where is the NFL Draft taking place? 

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, MI in Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza of the downtown area.

Where can I watch the NFL Draft? What channel will it be on? 

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will provide coverage. 

How can I stream the NFL Draft? 

The NFL Draft will have a couple of ways to stream the draft, including YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV. 

How can I watch the NFL Draft for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local ABC station, you can catch all three days of the Draft on ABC.

How can I watch 2024 Draft highlights?

NFL Draft highlights from the game, post-game interviews, and moments can be found on the 2024 FOX Sports NFL Draft page. 

Who can I expect to be drafted?

Our FOX Sports team created an NFL Mock Draft from nine of our writers in addition to the Top 50 NFL Draft players available

What is the draft order? 

Below is the order for the top 5 draft picks in 2024:

  1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers

For more, check out the full NFL draft order.

