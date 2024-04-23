National Football League 2024 NFL Draft best bets and odds Published Apr. 23, 2024 4:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Draft is finally here, and if you are looking for a one-stop shop for the odds and best bets, we have you covered.

Caleb Williams has dominated the headlines leading up to draft day, as he's the heavy favorite to go No. 1.

Jayden Daniels is another player to watch. The LSU quarterback's odds to be selected second have shortened considerably over the past several days, and he's now projected to be taken in that slot by the Washington Commanders.

If you're looking for some guidance on how to place your wagers on this year's draft, we've got you covered with some help from the pros.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our FOX Sports betting experts — Chris "The Bear" Fallica , Sam "Sammy P" Panayotovich, Geoff Schwartz , Jason McIntyre , Patrick Everson and Will Hill — are here to lay out their favorite wagers on where the biggest names will be drafted.

So before the chaos ensues, check out where our crew thinks some of the draft's most notable players will land.

Let's dive into their picks.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica

Joe Alt to be selected with the fifth pick (+475, bet $10 to win $57.50 total)



There’s been so much noise about the Chargers taking a WR at five. I don’t see it.

Justin Herbert is your team's biggest asset. You need to protect your most important piece.

The best way to do that is to grab the best tackle in the draft who will perform at a high level for years.

It makes far too much sense to take an OL here and then address wide receiver at the top of the second round in what is a deep receiver draft. Do you really think Jim Harbaugh’s first pick will be a wideout after his soliloquy on the importance of an OL?

I guess there's a chance the Chargers could trade back, but Alt is the safest, most productive pick in this spot.



[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share