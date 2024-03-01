National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Jayden Daniels odds on move; where will QB land? Published Mar. 1, 2024 3:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Jayden Daniels hype is on, but is it being reflected on the betting boards?

The LSU Tigers star has garnered recent buzz from some draft evaluators as the second-best or even the best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. But can he possibly unseat Caleb Williams or Drake Maye from those spots?

Despite the recent chatter, Daniels is still a long shot to be the No. 1 overall pick. He currently sits at +750 to be the first player drafted, while Williams' odds continue to shorten. The USC star quarterback is listed at -1000 to be the top pick.

But Daniels's odds of getting drafted second have recently moved. The quarterback has gained some steam to be the next player drafted in the likely event Williams goes at No. 1. Daniels is listed at +105 to be the No. 2 overall pick, closely trailing Maye (-135), who is the favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick.

The No. 3 overall pick odds has Daniels as the slight favorite at +140, while Maye comes in at +150.

For what it's worth, the Chicago Bears , who have the No. 1 overall pick, have the seventh-best odds to draft Daniels.

Here's a look at the latest odds on Daniels from DraftKings Sportsbook, along with insights from FOX Sports analysts Joel Klatt and Geoff Schwartz.

JAYDEN DANIELS DRAFT PICK NUMBER ODDS*

To be No. 1 overall pick: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

To be No. 2 overall pick: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

To be No. 3 overall pick: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

TEAM TO DRAFT JAYDEN DANIELS ODDS*

Washington Commanders : +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

New England Patriots : +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

New York Giants: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chicago Bears: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Denver Broncos: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Tennessee Titans: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

New Orleans Saints: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* Odds as of 3/1/2024

Entering the NFL Draft Combine, rumors have begun to swirl about where Daniels could go. He's reportedly meeting with several teams in Indianapolis, including the Commanders.

However, there's been a lot of talk surrounding Daniels going to the Patriots.

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was enamored with him, according to NFL Media, leaving some to wonder if the team carries that sentiment as many members of the front office are still with the organization.

A source cautioned about that report to FOX Sports' Henry McKenna, though, telling him, "We didn't get too far into the QBs."

Either way, multiple reports have emerged that the Patriots plan to take a quarterback with the third-overall pick, and FOX Sports college football lead analyst Joel Klatt had Daniels going to New England in his first mock draft.

"The Patriots have to go quarterback as well, and Jayden Daniels is the No. 3 quarterback on my list. Daniels was sensational as the Heisman Trophy winner this past season, and he does so many things that should translate to the modern NFL," Klatt explained.

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz had this to say about Daniels when it comes to the betting odds:

I love draft season.

Everything about the prospects will be discussed and evaluated in a months-long discussion about who should go where. I enjoy navigating the rumors and seeing how multiple experts can watch the same film and reach vastly different conclusions about a player.

And now with the proliferation of sports wagering in a majority of the states, sportsbooks are offering a larger variety of draft related wagers. We can put action on rumors, feelings about players and consensus around draft prospects.

Recently, the rumor mill has shifted to a more favorable opinion about LSU’s Jayden Daniels perhaps becoming the first pick in the NFL.

Let me be clear: I do not believe Daniels is going first. I’d take USC’s Caleb Williams first overall, and I don't think the Bears are considering anyone but Williams right now.

But that being said, I do believe putting a small sprinkle on Jayden Daniels to go first overall has some value because this number is only going to come down as we get closer to draft night.

Rumors will continue to swirl about Daniels going first overall, partly from the boredom of continuing to discuss Williams to Chicago but also because people will get spooked the more they watch Williams' film (lack of rhythm throws, hero ball). There is also the possibility a team makes a trade to move up soon, which would also shift the No. 1 pick betting board.

That said, I would bet on Daniels to be the second overall pick, especially at plus money.

Daniels fits the physical profile of what Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has worked with in the past, and he would compliment the offense more than Drake Maye.

We are also seeing a movement where people are starting to discount Maye’s film, as they dig deeper into his play. So Daniels at +105 to go second overall is a solid overall wager.

Where do you think Jayden Daniels will play next season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

