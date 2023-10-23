National Football League 2024 NFL Draft first overall pick odds: Caleb Williams sees No. 1 pick odds shorten Updated Feb. 5, 2024 4:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The college football season is over. And now that Michigan has been crowned champion, bettors are looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft.

With that, much of the chatter will revolve around which player is the best bet to go No. 1 overall.

The first name that comes to mind for many bettors is Caleb Williams.

Williams and the USC Trojans stumbled to close the season, losing five of their last six after beginning the season 6-0. Despite the disappointing year, Williams remains the odds-on favorite to hear his name called first on draft night.

And his odds keep getting shorter.

Back on Oct. 23, Williams sat at -310. At the end of the calendar year, his odds to go No. 1 were -500. Now those odds have shortened even more to -1200.

Drake Maye is the second man on the board behind Williams. He and the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a similar fate, losing four of their last six after starting off 6-0.

Maye, who has spent most of the year second on the oddsboard, is at +500. Maye's odds were +270 on Oct. 23 and +400 on Dec. 29. Now those odds are +700.

Let's dive into the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

ODDS TO BE THE FIRST PICK IN THE 2024 NFL DRAFT: *

Caleb Williams , USC: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)

Drake Maye , North Carolina: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Marvin Harrison Jr ., Ohio State: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Jayden Daniels, LSU: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Michael Penix Jr . , Washington: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

*odds as of 2/5/2024

On the year, Williams threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions. As a sophomore, he tallied 4,537 passing yards, 45 TDs and five INTs. He won the Heisman at the end of that season.

Maye threw for 4,321 yards, 38 scores and seven INTs in 2022, and this season, he registered 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Williams and Maye have both officially declared for the draft.

Should Bears pick Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or stick with Justin Fields?

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang said in a scouting report that Maye has a top-five grade and is nearly on equal footing with Williams.

"A legitimate contender to be the first player selected in 2024, Maye checks all the boxes of a future franchise signal-caller with his prototypical combination of size (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), arm, athleticism, leadership skills and production against quality competition," Rang wrote.

But it's Williams that FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre has going first in his mock draft.

"I'm keeping Caleb in the top spot for now," McIntyre said. "The QB analysis over the next four months will be thrilling, frustrating and informative. To be clear, I think the Bears should absolutely draft a QB and trade Justin Fields ."

Who do you think will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Follow FOX Sports for the latest college football and NFL news.

