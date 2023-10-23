2024 NFL Draft first overall pick odds: Caleb Williams sees No. 1 pick odds shorten
The college football season is over. And now that Michigan has been crowned champion, bettors are looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft.
With that, much of the chatter will revolve around which player is the best bet to go No. 1 overall.
The first name that comes to mind for many bettors is Caleb Williams.
Williams and the USC Trojans stumbled to close the season, losing five of their last six after beginning the season 6-0. Despite the disappointing year, Williams remains the odds-on favorite to hear his name called first on draft night.
And his odds keep getting shorter.
Back on Oct. 23, Williams sat at -310. At the end of the calendar year, his odds to go No. 1 were -500. Now those odds have shortened even more to -1200.
Drake Maye is the second man on the board behind Williams. He and the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a similar fate, losing four of their last six after starting off 6-0.
Maye, who has spent most of the year second on the oddsboard, is at +500. Maye's odds were +270 on Oct. 23 and +400 on Dec. 29. Now those odds are +700.
Let's dive into the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
ODDS TO BE THE FIRST PICK IN THE 2024 NFL DRAFT: *
Caleb Williams, USC: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)
Drake Maye, North Carolina: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Jayden Daniels, LSU: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Michael Penix Jr., Washington: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
*odds as of 2/5/2024
On the year, Williams threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions. As a sophomore, he tallied 4,537 passing yards, 45 TDs and five INTs. He won the Heisman at the end of that season.
Maye threw for 4,321 yards, 38 scores and seven INTs in 2022, and this season, he registered 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Williams and Maye have both officially declared for the draft.
FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang said in a scouting report that Maye has a top-five grade and is nearly on equal footing with Williams.
"A legitimate contender to be the first player selected in 2024, Maye checks all the boxes of a future franchise signal-caller with his prototypical combination of size (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), arm, athleticism, leadership skills and production against quality competition," Rang wrote.
But it's Williams that FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre has going first in his mock draft.
"I'm keeping Caleb in the top spot for now," McIntyre said. "The QB analysis over the next four months will be thrilling, frustrating and informative. To be clear, I think the Bears should absolutely draft a QB and trade Justin Fields."
Who do you think will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Follow FOX Sports for the latest college football and NFL news.
-
Pro Bowl Confidential: 35 NFL stars pick MVP, most underrated, Taylor Swift songs
Lions OC Ben Johnson was reportedly 'turned off' by Commanders 'basketball guys'
2024 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, personnel changes
-
Bill Belichick takes out newspaper ad to thank New England fans for their support
2024 Super Bowl LVIII betting update: 'There has been no shift to the Niners yet'
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027
-
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Three reasons to bet on Chiefs
How to watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, time, TV channel for Chiefs vs. 49ers
49ers CEO Jed York: Chargers will be 'very successful' under Jim Harbaugh
Patrick Mahomes' father arrested on DWI suspicion in Texas as Chiefs prepare to face 49ers in the Super Bowl
-
Pro Bowl Confidential: 35 NFL stars pick MVP, most underrated, Taylor Swift songs
Lions OC Ben Johnson was reportedly 'turned off' by Commanders 'basketball guys'
2024 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, personnel changes
-
Bill Belichick takes out newspaper ad to thank New England fans for their support
2024 Super Bowl LVIII betting update: 'There has been no shift to the Niners yet'
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027
-
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Three reasons to bet on Chiefs
How to watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, time, TV channel for Chiefs vs. 49ers
49ers CEO Jed York: Chargers will be 'very successful' under Jim Harbaugh