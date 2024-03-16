Bears reportedly trading Justin Fields to Steelers for conditional sixth-round pick
The Chicago Bears are trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round pick that goes to a fourth-round pick based on playing time, ESPN reported Saturday.
Fields was drafted by Chicago out of Ohio State with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and spent three seasons as the Bears' signal-caller (2021-23), compiling a 10-28 record as a starter during his tenure in the Windy City.
Fields will now join a Steelers team that recently signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson after he was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this month. Wilson is expected to be the starter in Pittsburgh and Fields will back him up, according to ESPN.
The Bears are expected to take USC's Caleb Williams with No. 1 pick in the 2024 NL Draft, and with Fields now gone, that sentiment seems all the more likely to occur.
This is a developing story.
