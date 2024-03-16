National Football League
Bears reportedly trading Justin Fields to Steelers for conditional sixth-round pick
National Football League

Bears reportedly trading Justin Fields to Steelers for conditional sixth-round pick

Updated Mar. 16, 2024 7:06 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bears are trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round pick that goes to a fourth-round pick based on playing time, ESPN reported Saturday. 

Fields was drafted by Chicago out of Ohio State with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and spent three seasons as the Bears' signal-caller (2021-23), compiling a 10-28 record as a starter during his tenure in the Windy City. 

Fields will now join a Steelers team that recently signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson after he was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this month. Wilson is expected to be the starter in Pittsburgh and Fields will back him up, according to ESPN.

The Bears are expected to take USC's Caleb Williams with No. 1 pick in the 2024 NL Draft, and with Fields now gone, that sentiment seems all the more likely to occur. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Steelers' Russell Wilson ditches 'Let's Ride' catchphrase for 'Here We Go!'

Steelers' Russell Wilson ditches 'Let's Ride' catchphrase for 'Here We Go!'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes