National Football League Atlanta Falcons select Michael Penix with No. 8 overall pick in 2024 Draft Updated Apr. 25, 2024 9:12 p.m. ET

The Atlanta Falcons, who just signed free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to a massive contract during the offseason, stunned the crowd on Thursday night by selecting Washington quarterback Michael Penix with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With Penix going eighth overall to the Falcons, this is the second time in the common draft era that four QBs have gone in the top 10. The other instance came in 2018 (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen). This is also the first time four QBs have been taken in the top eight picks.

Penix is fresh off a national championship runner-up this season with the Huskies, having led them to a 14-1 record before falling to Michigan in the College Football Playoff title game. Penix had a stellar season during his final campaign, throwing for a career-best 4,903 yards on a 65.4 percent completion rate, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Penix posted a passing efficiency rating above 150 in both of his two seasons at Washington. The big-armed lefty began his collegiate career at Indiana, playing four injury-riddled seasons for the Hoosiers (two of which allowed him to retain his eligibility) before transferring to Washington.

Penix penned an open letter to NFL general managers in The Players' Tribune ahead of the draft addressing concerns surrounding his injury history. He tore his ACL twice while with Indiana, part of suffering four season-ending injuries in a row there.

He wrote in part:

"Truth is, I’d be more worried if I had never been injured. We don’t all come back the same. I can’t speak for those that have never gone through anything. But I can speak on me. I’ve seen how deep my foundation is. I know the storms I’m prepared to weather. For most people that’d be the end of their story. But there’s more to my story, and I own every page of it."

