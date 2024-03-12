National Football League 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers, Giants land star wideouts after QBs go 1-4 Updated Apr. 18, 2024 12:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the bulk of free agency complete and teams now in the process of finalizing their big boards, we're back with a final mock draft ahead of the NFL Draft on April 25.

Caleb Williams seems all but locked into the No. 1 spot, but after that, much remains up in the air. Luckily, we're here to offer up our best guesses as to how things might play out.

We alternated picks, except for a couple of special circumstances in which we yielded selections to each other based on team knowledge.

Without further ado, our NFL on FOX Mock Draft 2.0.

1. Chicago Bears (Carmen Vitali): QB Caleb Williams, USC

Do we really need to spend any time talking about this? However! If you want to see why Williams could fit well into Shane Waldron's offense in Chicago, go ahead and check out my deep dive into Waldron's scheme .



2. Washington Commanders (Dave Helman): QB Drake Maye, North Carolina



If I'm wrong, then I'm wrong. But I just don't buy the Jayden Daniels smoke with Washington. I think Drake Maye's tantalizing upside makes him worth the investment at No. 2, and I'm not going to let pre-draft smokescreens throw me off.



3. New England Patriots (Carmen): QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Let it be known that this isn't what I think New England should do. I think they should trade back and get a haul to help accelerate their rebuild. Alas, they go with the shiny new toy instead and try to get themselves out of quarterback purgatory.



4. *TRADE* Minnesota Vikings [via Arizona Cardinals] (Carmen): QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan



Vikings trade up for Arizona's pick in exchange for picks 11, 23, 129 & 2025 first-round pick

Is that a steep price to pay? Not if McCarthy is the future in Minnesota — and that's what Minnesota is banking on. I still think Sam Darnold starts the season for the Vikings while McCarthy picks up some much-needed experience. But McCarthy could fit into Minnesota's offense under the tutelage of Kevin O'Connell and Josh McCown seamlessly with his ability to maneuver the pocket but also throw on the move. Plus, he grew up a hockey player, what's more Minnesota than that?

5. L.A. Chargers (Carmen): WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

What happens when quarterbacks go 1-4? Marvin Harrison Jr. falls right in the lap of the team that perhaps needs him most. The Chargers let their top two receivers go this offseason and might have just made up for it in one pick.

6. New York Giants (Dave): WR Malik Nabers, LSU



I 100% believe the Giants are interested in moving up for a QB, but in our scenario, the Vikings' offer to Arizona beats theirs. If that's how it happens, it's a nice consolation prize to address their glaring receiver need with a blue-chip prospect. If they're hellbent on drafting a quarterback, maybe they can try again on Day 2.



7. Tennessee Titans (Carmen): OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

This feels like a no-brainer, especially with Brian Callahan bringing on his father, Bill. They know what to do with offensive linemen, not that Alt needs much work, and Tennessee desperately needs the help.

8. *TRADE* Arizona Cardinals [via Atlanta Falcons] (Dave): WR Rome Odunze, Washington



Cardinals trade up for Atlanta's pick in exchange for picks 11 & 71

Maybe it's ambitious to assume the Cardinals will trade down and then trade back up in two consecutive drafts — but the value makes so much sense here. In this scenario, Arizona has added an extra first-round pick in each of the next two drafts. And they only have to give up a third to jump up and grab the last of the Big 3 at wide receiver. It hurts to trade away from Marvin Harrison Jr., but adding that much draft capital and still getting Rome Odunze is nothing to be upset about.



9. *TRADE* Las Vegas Raiders [via Chicago Bears] (Carmen): OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State



Raiders trade up for Chicago's pick in exchange for picks 13, 77 & 148

Now that the top three receivers are off the board, the Bears opt to grab some more draft capital. I thought long and hard about JC Latham here too, but I think general manager Ryan Poles still believes in his fifth-round pick in Braxton Jones enough to take the risk of trading back a few spots instead of standing pat with four total draft picks.



10. New York Jets (Dave): OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State



I'm so torn. Do the Jets want to maximize this year's offense by drafting a weapon like Brock Bowers, or do they want to insure themselves on the offensive line? A fitting compromise might be to try for both. Taliese Fuaga provides some much-needed depth at offensive tackle, but he could also start at guard as a rookie. It's a win for the present and the future.



11. Atlanta Falcons [via Arizona Cardinals] (Dave): DE Dallas Turner, Alabama



Talk about a dream for the Falcons. They don't have a desperate need at receiver or offensive tackle, so they trade back, add a third-round pick and still come away with arguably the best defender in this draft. Maybe Turner is the cornerstone edge rusher that's been missing in Atlanta since John Abraham.



12. Denver Broncos (Dave): CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo



We're soon going to find out just how impatient Sean Payton is to find a quarterback. Denver doesn't have the ammo to trade up, and I'm just not sold that the Broncos would draft Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix this highly. So in this case, I think Payton will be patient and draft a top-tier partner for Patrick Surtain II in the secondary.



13. Chicago Bears [via Raiders] (Carmen): TE Brock Bowers, Georgia



Well, Latham is still on the board. And I think there's a very real possibility the Bears go tackle just to make sure they're protecting their quarterback investment with two first-round bookends on the offensive line. But there's something so tempting about Bowers still on the board here. The possibilities in Waldron's offense are endless and this lessens the blow of missing out on one of the top three receivers. Bowers has natural enough hands to be your WR3 while also having the chops to block as an extension of the offensive line or even lead block, which is something he excelled at in college.

14. New Orleans Saints (Dave): OT JC Latham, Alabama



I want to think outside the box here, but it really feels like the Saints have been painted into a corner. Trevor Penning hasn't panned out to this point, and Ryan Ramczyk's injuries are an issue. They need an offensive tackle. Luckily for them, this is a great year for that to be the case, and J.C. Latham would be a home run pick - even if they are stuck picking for need.



15. Indianapolis Colts (Carmen): CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

We know the Colts love their traits and boy, does Arnold have them. Cornerback is a desperate need for Indy, too. So the 6-foot, 196-pound Arnold looks like he could be a great fit.

16. Seattle Seahawks (Dave): OL Troy Fautanu, Washington



It's a bit cliché to mock the Washington prospect to the Seattle team, but it also makes sense. The value just doesn't look like it's there on defense, and the Seahawks need the help on the offensive line. Plus, Fautanu comes with the added benefit that he can help at either guard or tackle.



17. Jacksonville Jaguars (Carmen): WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU



This is a no-brainer. The Jags need a receiver to fill the Calvin Ridley void and BTJ is unquestionably the next-best receiver after the Big 3. Thomas Jr. is no consolation prize, either. The way he is able to adjust to the ball and contort his body to make the catch (especially away from defenders) would be a welcomed addition to any team.

18. Cincinnati Bengals (Dave): DT Byron Murphy II, Texas



There's been a bit of a run on offensive linemen, which is a bummer for the Bengals. But here's guessing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo won't be bummed to be drafting the best defensive tackle in this class. Murphy should be an immediate contributor to the Cincinnati pass rush.



19. Los Angeles Rams (Carmen): OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Sean McVay's first, first-round pick as head coach ever. It's laughable the Rams haven't picked in Round 1 since 2016 (when they really went for it with Jared Goff). If you think I wasn't tempted to trade out of the first round just for funsies, you don't know me very well. But at the same time, Los Angeles already has quite a bit of capital. Also, with the 6-foot-7 Mims still on the board, that made this a really easy decision. Mims isn't being talked about enough, quite frankly, and the Rams' offensive line all of a sudden looks really solid with this addition on top of them adding Jonah Jackson in free agency.

20. *TRADE* San Francisco 49ers [via Pittsburgh Steelers] (Dave): DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa



49ers trade up for Pittsburgh's pick in exchange for WR Brandon Aiyuk

Maybe you think pick No. 20 is rich for an All-Pro wide receiver, but I'm here to remind you the Titans fetched more when they sent A.J. Brown to Philadelphia two years ago. Aiyuk would massively upgrade the Steelers' receiver corps, and the 49ers would then have two first-round picks to use in the same draft. With this first pick, I've got them bolstering their secondary with an all-around playmaker. Don't be surprised if Kyle Shanahan decides to use DeJean as a return man and a gadget guy on offense, either.

21. Miami Dolphins (Carmen): OL Graham Barton, Duke

Despite all his experience at left tackle during his time at Duke, Barton looks like more of an inside guy at the next level. His football IQ and instincts, along with his anchor, could make him a great center, but since the Dolphins just brought in Aaron Brewer, Barton could settle in at guard just fine. Or compete for the center spot. Either way, Barton allows the Dolphins flexibility all along the interior.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (Dave): CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson



Philly would likely be devastated to see Graham Barton go off the board one pick before they're on the clock. I'd love to see the Eagles add to their offensive line, but is anyone going to blame them if they pivot and address the secondary, instead? With Darius Slay and James Bradberry both in the twilight of their careers, cornerback should be an obvious priority.

23. Arizona Cardinals (Carmen): C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

I'm not convinced the league is as high on JPJ as the media collective is, mostly due to the fact I hate JPJ's footwork. He plays a little high, too. But he's got power, as his name would suggest, and could be the answer the Cardinals are looking for at center, with a good supporting cast on the interior.

24. Dallas Cowboys (Dave): C Zach Frazier, West Virginia



Feels like a bit of a Cowboys nightmare — desperately needing a quality offensive lineman, with most of the major options off the board. Even if that's the case, they can make this work. Frazier is a Day 1 starter at center and would immediately upgrade the offensive line. Maybe it's a reach according to outsiders, but people said the same thing about perennial All-Pro Travis Frederick back in 2013 — and Tyler Smith in 2022.



25. Green Bay Packers (Carmen): DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois



Don't ask me why, this just feels like a Packers pick. Newton is a pure three-tech and will fit well in Jeff Hafley's new 4-3 scheme up in Green Bay. Plus, you know the Packers aren't taking a receiver in the first round. And on a serious note, I didn't like the value on tackles here, either.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Carmen): EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State



Todd Bowles' defense is already pretty scary. It helped carry the team to its third-straight division title and an appearance in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Specifically, it's the defensive line that's been scary, with guys like Vita Vea and rookie phenom Calijah Kancey on the interior. Yaya Diaby, another rookie, is developing nicely but the Bucs lost Shaq Barrett and are still waiting on Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's breakout season. So they put that draft card down, flip it and ‘Verse' it. Get it? Missy Elliot? Anyone?

27. *TRADE* Washington Commanders [via Arizona Cardinals] (Dave): OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma



Commanders trade up for Arizona's pick in exchange for picks 36 & 100

I won't be surprised if we see Washington pick twice on Thursday night. The Commanders desperately need a tackle to protect their new quarterback, and they also have plenty of ammo to move up. Sending second and third-round picks to Arizona should be enough to help them grab one of the last big-time tackle prospects in this draft.



28. Buffalo Bills (Dave): WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas



Everyone wants Buffalo to trade up for a receiver, but I happen to believe they'll be just fine if they sit tight. I love Mitchell's speed and versatility. He's not going to replace Stefon Diggs himself, but adding him to a group that already includes Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel would have to make the Bills feel better about their pass catchers.



29. Detroit Lions (Carmen): EDGE Laitu Latu, UCLA



I can't in good conscience actually think Latu would fall to the Lions, but then again, who would be shocked? Detroit has drafted extraordinarily well under general manager Brad Holmes and he's shown the willingness to just take good players. Latu rotating with Marcus Davenport opposite Aidan Hutchinson with now D.J. Reader and the ever-underrated Alim McNeill on the interior? That is scary for everyone else in the NFC.

30. Baltimore Ravens (Dave): OL Jordan Morgan, Arizona



I was torn here. It'd be very on-brand to see the Ravens coolly select a talented corner like Kool-Aid McKinstry in this spot. Ultimately, the holes on the offensive line are a bit too concerning. It doesn't fit the Ravens' MO to draft for need, but in this case I think Morgan is talented enough and versatile enough that it's a good call.



31. San Francisco 49ers (Carmen): WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Well, think of this as the Niners getting a defensive back and a new receiver in place of Brandon Aiyuk. Does that lessen the sting a bit? If I'm a 49ers fan, I'm not so sure. I think Aiyuk's place in San Francisco's offense is being undervalued. But two starters out of the first round would go a long way in justifying that departure.

32. Kansas City Chiefs (Dave): WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia



I thought the Chiefs might do this before Rashee Rice's street racing incident. With Rice facing that uncertainty, this makes even more sense. Yes, they could use a left tackle. But most of those options have been wiped off the board. If they can't go that route, McConkey is a certified baller who can do everything. He'd be Patrick Mahomes' favorite target in no time.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports and hosts the NFL on FOX podcast. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team's official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing " Dak Prescott : A Family Reunion" about the quarterback's time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

