National Football League Could Dak Prescott and Bill Belichick team up in 2025 — on the Giants? Published Apr. 23, 2024 8:06 p.m. ET

Dak Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback, and Jerry Jones is confident he will stay that way for many years to come.

But according to "First Things First" host Nick Wright, this upcoming NFL season could be the last time that sentence holds truth. Prescott is entering the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract, and will be headed for unrestricted free agency barring an extension agreement that currently appears on hold. If talks completely collapse between Prescott and the Cowboys and he hits free agency, Wright believes the Giants should not only pursue their current NFC East foe, but also bring back their former defensive coordinator — legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

"If you are the Mara family, you have the sixth pick in the draft," Wright said Tuesday. "But a lot of people have a team trading up in front of you, and you don't draft a quarterback. … You have another year with Daniel Jones, which means you have another disappointing season. And you have the opportunity in the offseason to say ‘Hey, we’re gonna bring in Dak Prescott to be our quarterback, and Bill Belichick to be our head coach.'"

Wright claims that would instantly restore the Giants to what they have been many times in the past — one of the "prestige franchises" in the entire NFL.

"By the way, the Giants aren't the only team that could do that, but with Bill Belichick floating out there, and Dak Prescott the best quarterback in forever to [potentially] hit true free agency," Wright said, "[There is] the ability for any franchise, to with the stroke of a check, remake the entire version of their team. Greatest coach ever, one of the best quarterbacks to ever leave via free agency [in his prime]."

Belichick has not found a new home after parting from the Patriots in January, ending a 24-year run that brought New England all six of his Super Bowls. He interviewed with Atlanta for their head coaching vacancy shortly after leaving New England, but that position was filled by former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

The eight-time Super Bowl champion still wants to coach and is reportedly interested in potential openings next season in Dallas, Philadelphia, and, yes, the New York Giants. All three current coaches — Mike McCarthy, Nick Sirianni and Brian Daboll — all have various levels of pressure on them after dissappointing finishes to the 2023 season. Belichick previously won two Super Bowls there in the 1990s as defensive coordinator under legendary Giants head coach Bill Parcells.

Wright's co-host Chris Broussard also believes Belichick and Prescott could team up — but in Dallas, not New York.

"This is better to me — bring Belichick to Dallas," Broussard asserted. "This is my warning to Jerry Jones and Dak, with all of their flaws. Jerry Jones, you have a quarterback that I think theoretically you can win a Super Bowl with. And be careful, because it could be five to 10 years before you get another guy like this."

Prescott's age-30 season was one of his best in the NFL. He completed a career-high 410 passes (69.5 percent of his attempts) for 4,516 yards, tossing 36 touchdowns to just nine interceptions and reaching his third Pro Bowl.

