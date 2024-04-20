National Football League Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he doesn't fear future, whether in Dallas or elsewhere Updated Apr. 20, 2024 4:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dak Prescott is entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, with the franchise reportedly intent on letting him play the 2024 NFL season without a new contract.

In some of his first public comments after the latest report that a contract extension likely will not be finalized before next season, Prescott appeared at peace with where he is currently at.

Expressing that he's not seeking to become the "highest paid" quarterback in the sport, Prescott said he's focused on "right now."

"I'm not gonna say I fear being here or not. I don't fear either situation, to be candid with you," Prescott said Friday, according to The Athletic. "I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now, it's with the Dallas Cowboys. It's where I want to be, and that's where I am, and that's the focus. After this season, we'll see where we're at, and if the future holds that, then [great]. If not, we'll go from there."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prescott did seemingly confirm the reports that there is little current momentum towards a deal, implying that serious discussion about an extension has not even started.

"I'm focused on the moment and on the now," Prescott said. "If the talks begin and real talks get to happen, I'm sure we can talk about getting that done."

Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler, will be 31 at the start of the 2024 season. He's coming off arguably the best season of his eight-year career, as he totaled 4,516 passing yards, 242 rushing yards, an NFL-high 36 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 105.9 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes. His passer rating and completion percentage were career bests.

That said, Dallas saw its 12-5 season end in an upset loss at home to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round. The Cowboys are also 2-5 in the postseason with Prescott under center and have never made it past the divisional round, still seeking their first NFC Championship Game appearance since the 1995 season.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys contract talks are reportedly 'pretty passive'

As for recent quarterback contracts, Joe Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals; Justin Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers; Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens; Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles; Kirk Cousins, who will be 36 at the start of the 2024 season, signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys have other substantial contract matters to attend to, as two-time All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons — who has totaled 13-plus sacks in each of his three seasons in the NFL — is extension eligible, and wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb — who led the NFL with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023 — is a free agent after next season.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott

share