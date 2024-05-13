National Football League Exclusive: Cowboys will face Browns in Week 1 to mark Tom Brady's FOX Sports debut Updated May. 13, 2024 6:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys will head to Cleveland to face the Browns on Week 1 to kick off their 2024 season — and Tom Brady's tenure as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst.

The Sunday, Sep. 8 matchup will be featured on America's Game of the Week at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with Brady in the broadcast booth alongside lead NFL on FOX play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP and five-time Super Bowl MVP, is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. In his 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady set NFL records for career wins (251) passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649) and completed passes (7,753). The 15-time Pro Bowler also holds NFL playoff records in all four of those categories as well.

Brady's first game as a broadcaster will feature two teams coming off strong regular seasons with disappointing playoff results. The Cowboys won the NFC East and secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a 12-5 record last year, but got blown out by the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers 48-32 in the wild-card round, one of the most stunning upsets in modern NFL playoff history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady's first FOX broadcast will feature Cowboys, Browns

2024 marks a pivotal season for this generation of Cowboys stars, as quarterback Dak Prescott is set to play on the final year of his current contract without an extension while young standouts CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are up for contract extensions as well.

The Browns made a surprise run to the playoffs in 2023, finishing 11-6 behind veteran quarterback Joe Flacco after losing Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury. Cleveland also suffered a wild-card round blowout loss, however, losing to the Houston Texans 45-14.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share