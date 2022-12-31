College Football
College football odds: CFP title game early lines for Georgia-TCU
College football odds: CFP title game early lines for Georgia-TCU

Can the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) become the first repeat college football national champions in a decade? 

Or will the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) complete their Cinderella season by winning it all?

The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs will play for the national championship on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

As for the odds, Georgia opened as a 13 to 13.5-point favorite, depending on the sportsbook. FOX Sports betting analyst Patrick Everson also posted the opening total for the title game, which has been set to 63.

The Bulldogs are -600 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $11.67 total), with the Horned Frogs at +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total). TCU was +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total) prior to the season.

The defending champions advanced to the CFP title game by edging the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in a thriller on Saturday night (or Sunday morning Eastern time) at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. 

The Bulldogs held on to win when the Buckeyes missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal with three seconds to go.

Earlier, the Horned Frogs advanced by outscoring the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The title game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 9.

