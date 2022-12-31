College Football College football odds: CFP title game early lines for Georgia-TCU 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Can the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) become the first repeat college football national champions in a decade?

Or will the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) complete their Cinderella season by winning it all?

The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs will play for the national championship on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

RELATED: RJ Young's reaction to CFP semifinals

As for the odds, Georgia opened as a 13 to 13.5-point favorite, depending on the sportsbook. FOX Sports betting analyst Patrick Everson also posted the opening total for the title game, which has been set to 63.

The Bulldogs are -600 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $11.67 total), with the Horned Frogs at +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total). TCU was +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total) prior to the season.

The defending champions advanced to the CFP title game by edging the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in a thriller on Saturday night (or Sunday morning Eastern time) at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs held on to win when the Buckeyes missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal with three seconds to go.

Earlier, the Horned Frogs advanced by outscoring the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The title game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 9.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Are you ready to wager on the CFP title game? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more