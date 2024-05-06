Coach Prime's explanation for social media drama: 'I was bored'
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders had a simple explanation for his recent social media drama: He was bored.
The 56-year-old coach found himself in need of some clarification over the weekend after he and his son Shedeur engaged in eyebrow-raising exchanges last week on their X accounts in response to an article that criticized Coach Prime's approach to overhauling his roster.
The article featured quotes from former Colorado safety Xavier Smith, who detailed his interaction with the coach saying Sanders was "destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves."
After the release of the article, Shedeur took to social media, calling out Smith, who transferred to Austin Peay, and from there, multiple exchanges began between Colorado players, transfers, teammates and others.
In an interview with Thee Pregame Show, Sanders addressed his part in the drama, admitting he got involved because he was "bored" and also may have been misinterpreted at one point.
"I gotta do better on that and not ride with it, but I was bored," Sanders said. "… I didn’t say nothing hurtful. I don’t attack people."
Sanders caught flack for reposting a dig directed at Austin Peay defensive back Jaheim Ward, who originally got involved to defend his teammate. When another account posted Ward's stats and told him to "go take a seat", Coach Prime reposted, which many took as him coming at Ward.
However, Sanders explained in the interview that was not his intention, and he was misunderstood.
"I try my best to refrain, but like when you posted like stats, I said, `Lawd Jesus,’ like dang, he really went at him, like he really shot him," Sanders continued. "That’s really what I meant, and I think that was taken wrong. I think that was taken sideways or something else."
Sanders said he's not losing sleep over the negativity, and he seemed to have found a silver lining in all the drama, saying, "I could have a tumultuous day in the eyes of others, but to me, it was a good day. Because you know why? They talking. They talking. They talking."
