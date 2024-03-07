National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Chargers' odds to pick J.J. McCarthy rise on draft eve Updated Apr. 24, 2024 1:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The rumors and odds surrounding J.J. McCarthy are heating up in the final 36 hours ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

A new team has joined the group of favorites to select the quarterback: the Los Angeles Chargers. Jim Harbaugh's squad's odds to draft McCarthy in the days leading up to the draft now hold the fifth-best odds at +900.

Even though the Chargers already have Justin Herbert, some have speculated that Los Angeles could be a landing spot for McCarthy due to the Harbaugh connection. The former Michigan coach has spoken highly on numerous occasions of the quarterback who helped him win a national championship in 2023.

Another Michigan connection could be at play for where McCarthy lands. While there's a sense that the New England Patriots have Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye as the top three quarterbacks in the draft, the team could trade back to draft McCarthy due to the "[Robert] Kraft-[Tom] Brady connection," ESPN reported Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots have been among the favorites to draft McCarthy since the combine, holding +400 odds to select the quarterback as of Wednesday morning.

Here's a look at the latest odds regarding McCarthy's draft status, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

J.J. McCARTHY DRAFT POSITION ODDS: *

McCarthy to be No. 1 overall pick: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

McCarthy to be No. 2 overall pick: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

McCarthy to be No. 3 overall pick: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

McCarthy to be No. 4 overall pick: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

McCarthy to be No. 5 overall pick: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

J.J. MCCARTHY DRAFT POSITION OVER/UNDER: *

Over 5.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under 5.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

TEAM TO DRAFT J.J. McCARTHY ODDS: *

Minnesota Vikings: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

New York Giants: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Denver Broncos: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

New England Patriots: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Washington Commanders: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

* odds as of 4/24/24

RJ Young & Dave Helman give their top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft

While the Chargers aren't the favorites to draft McCarthy, their odds to select him have climbed in a major way in recent days. FOX Sports' Joel Klatt mentioned the possibility of the Chargers drafting McCarthy in his final mock draft.

"Jim Harbaugh holds the keys to where his college quarterback is going to play," Klatt said on his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show." "I would be shocked if they aren't in communication about that, and I think Harbaugh wishes in a lot of ways that he could draft McCarthy. The Chargers won't trade Justin Herbert, but I think they've kicked the tires on this. The problem is that the money doesn't work, owing Herbert too much and creating a massive dead cap hit. I don't think they've abandoned that thinking because Harbaugh loves McCarthy."

As Klatt mentioned, the Chargers drafting McCarthy would be a surprise considering Herbert's presence. But Harbaugh has spoken glowingly of McCarthy's draft status multiple times in the last few months.

"Arm talent, athleticism, it-factor, winning with numbing repetition. Don't be surprised if, when he's the No. 1 quarterback off the board. That's my prediction right now," Harbaugh said on " The Herd in February." "When people get a load of J.J. and how he can throw the ball, how he spins it, his athleticism, his intelligence.

"Talk about ‘it-factor,’ he's got it. The competitiveness that he has, and they get around him, and they really start digging in, and they start talking to him."

Harbaugh reiterated that sentiment when he spoke with reporters at the NFL's league meetings in March, telling reporters "coaches and GMs come up to me saying, 'Great job with J.J.'"

McCarthy is also the favorite to be the No. 5 pick, which is the selection the Chargers own. However, Klatt, and many others, have the Vikings trading up to No. 5 to draft McCarthy. Minnesota is still the favorite to draft the quarterback.

But there's been continued buzz surrounding McCarthy and other potential landing spots. As the Michigan connection with him and Brady reportedly can't be ruled out for New England to draft him, McCarthy said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" that it'd be an "honor" to follow in the icon's footsteps in Foxborough. He also said he met with Kraft.

"So much honor and respect to be able to be in that position," McCarthy said. "With the history that’s been on display for these past years. Growing up and seeing all this success. I met with Mr. Kraft. He’s like the coolest, smoothest guy I’ve met in a long time. Being able to know you’re in good hands when the Kraft family is running that whole thing."

NFL Draft: FINAL QB predictions ft. J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye

The Patriots hold the No. 3 pick, so selecting him there might be high and cause them to trade.

The Broncos, who hold the No. 12 pick and have the third-best odds to land McCarthy, might have to trade up to get him. Another iconic quarterback confirmed Denver's interest in McCarthy.

"I know Denver is very interested in him, and it sounded like a place he’d love to come to but it’s a little bit out of his control," Manning told Denver Sports 104.3 on Tuesday.

As for the Giants, who have the second-best odds to land McCarthy, FOX Sports NFL insider Peter Schrager had New York trading up to the No. 4 pick to pick McCarthy in his first mock draft.

"I know that the Giants have done all the work on and all the research on all of these quarterbacks, extensive on these top guys," Schrager said on "The Herd."

"If they weren't in the market for a quarterback, they wouldn't be flying across the country to meet and take them out to dinner."

2024 NFL Draft: J.J. McCarthy odds and landing spots

There's another J.J. draft market that's on the move, and that's the Over/Under (O/U) for where he'll get selected.

FOX Sports betting analyst Patrick Everson wrote:

"On April 15 … McCarthy’s Over/Under draft position of 5.5 saw significant movement in both directions within literally just a few minutes. Under 5.5 opened as a -120 favorite, with Over 5.5 at -110. Under quickly shot to a -160 favorite, but almost as quickly, the Under price rubber-banded back to -120.

"Then it shot back up to -160 again, with all those moves taking place within 20 minutes or so.

As of Sunday afternoon, with the Draft four days out (at Circa Sports), Under 5.5 is -130 and Over 5.5 is even money (+100)."

Where do you think J.J. McCarthy will play next season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share