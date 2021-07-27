Stories

JULY
Aaron Force 1 Has Landed
Aaron Force 1 Has Landed

Aaron Rodgers is in Green Bay, but this hasn’t translated into the kind of player-power muscle-flexing we expected, Martin Rogers writes.
12 hours ago
Herd Hierarchy: Camp Top 10
Herd Hierarchy: Camp Top 10

Training camps are officially open across the NFL! Which teams should feel the most buzz? Colin Cowherd broke down his top 10.
14 hours ago
Big Dogs
Big Dogs

Odell Beckham Jr. believes the Browns are on the verge of something special, and his own return from injury is one reason why.
16 hours ago
Rodgers Latest: He's back
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers made his return to Lambeau Field in a fresh pair of shades on Tuesday. Here's the latest on the saga.
21 hours ago
Clear Cut
Clear Cut

Former GM Randy Mueller examines the NFL's new stringent COVID-19 protocols and how they will impact locker rooms.
1 day ago
Let It Reign
Let It Reign

As Tampa Bay begins training camp Sunday, the sports world is debating if the Buccaneers can win back-to-back titles.
2 days ago
A Full Pack of Rumors
A Full Pack of Rumors

As the Green Bay Packers approach training camp next week, rumors continue to swirl around stars Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams.
3 days ago
Brady's Swag Is Just What We Need
Brady's Swag Is Just What We Need

This new, outspoken version of Tom Brady is both wickedly funny and highly entertaining, Martin Rogers writes.
4 days ago
Vikes, Coach Part Over COVID Vaccine
Vikes, Coach Part Over COVID Vaccine

The sports world reacted after the Vikings parted ways with an assistant coach because he refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
4 days ago
NFL Unveils New COVID-19 Guidelines
NFL Unveils New COVID-19 Guidelines

The NFL is cracking down on unvaccinated players heading into the 2021-22 season, evidenced by a memo released on Thursday.
5 days ago
4 NFL Player Props To Bet Right Now
4 NFL Player Props To Bet Right Now

There are plenty of fun prop bets to consider as we look ahead to the 2021 NFL season. Sammy P lays out the four to consider.
5 days ago
Back In The Saddle
Back In The Saddle

Jerry Jones is ready to hoist another Lombardi Trophy. But have the Dallas Cowboys done enough to make that a reality?
5 days ago
5 NFL Futures Bets To Make Right Now
5 NFL Futures Bets To Make Right Now

The NFL Hall of Fame Game is less than 3 weeks away! As football nears, Sammy P offers up the five best bets on the board.
July 18
Golden Age
Golden Age

A list of the NFL's top 10 receivers has sparked the notion that this might be the greatest era ever for pass-catchers.
July 17
Tons of Pressure
Tons of Pressure

Colin Cowherd analyzes the level of pressure on some of the most noteworthy NFL quarterbacks heading into the 2021 season.
July 17
On Bended Knee
On Bended Knee

Tom Brady's incredible 2020 campaign with the Buccaneers was reportedly played on a torn MCL. How impressive is the feat?
July 16
Window Of Opportunity
Window Of Opportunity

Which teams have a shot at Super Bowl glory this season? Colin Cowherd looked at the championship windows of 10 squads.
July 16
Cowherd's 2021 NFC Predictions
Cowherd's 2021 NFC Predictions

What's on tap for the NFC this season? Colin Cowherd predicts each team's record and how the playoff field will shape up.
July 16
Asphalt All-Pro
Asphalt All-Pro

Lamar Jackson had the NFL world talking after a video of him doing WR and DB drills on a basketball court went viral.
July 15
Cowherd's 2021 AFC Predictions
Cowherd's 2021 AFC Predictions

How will the AFC shake out this season? Colin Cowherd took an early shot at predicting how each team will finish.
July 15
Polling Station
Polling Station

A recent ranking of the best NFL QBs had Patrick Mahomes at No. 1, but still generated some debate regarding the top 10.
July 13
The Hype Is Real
The Hype Is Real

Trevor Lawrence arrives in Jacksonville with some lofty expectations, but are they reasonable? Martin Rogers has the story.
July 6
'Hard Knocks' Life
'Hard Knocks' Life

The Dallas Cowboys are the focus of "Hard Knocks" this season, and that could spell boom-or-bust for America's Team.
July 6
Shooting Stars
Shooting Stars

Dak Prescott is returning, and "Hard Knocks" will be watching, but is all the attention on the Dallas Cowboys warranted?
July 2
College Reunion?
College Reunion?

Davante Adams and Derek Carr were dominant together at Fresno State, now the NFL world is buzzing about a potential reunion.
July 1
Cowherd's Top QBs of the Decades
Cowherd's Top QBs of the Decades

Colin Cowherd has proposed an interesting new theory. And to prove it, he's picking out the top five QBs from recent decades.
July 1
Physical Face-off
Physical Face-off

Might the Bills' Josh Allen be the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL? Some say yes, but not everyone agrees.
June 30
