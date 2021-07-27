Home
National Football League
Aaron Force 1 Has Landed
Aaron Force 1 Has Landed
Aaron Rodgers is in Green Bay, but this hasn’t translated into the kind of player-power muscle-flexing we expected, Martin Rogers writes.
12 hours ago
National Football League
Herd Hierarchy: Camp Top 10
Herd Hierarchy: Camp Top 10
Training camps are officially open across the NFL! Which teams should feel the most buzz? Colin Cowherd broke down his top 10.
14 hours ago
National Football League
Big Dogs
Big Dogs
Odell Beckham Jr. believes the Browns are on the verge of something special, and his own return from injury is one reason why.
16 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers Latest: He's back
Rodgers Latest: He's back
Aaron Rodgers made his return to Lambeau Field in a fresh pair of shades on Tuesday. Here's the latest on the saga.
21 hours ago
National Football League
Clear Cut
Clear Cut
Former GM Randy Mueller examines the NFL's new stringent COVID-19 protocols and how they will impact locker rooms.
1 day ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Let It Reign
Let It Reign
As Tampa Bay begins training camp Sunday, the sports world is debating if the Buccaneers can win back-to-back titles.
2 days ago
National Football League
A Full Pack of Rumors
A Full Pack of Rumors
As the Green Bay Packers approach training camp next week, rumors continue to swirl around stars Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams.
3 days ago
National Football League
Brady's Swag Is Just What We Need
Brady's Swag Is Just What We Need
This new, outspoken version of Tom Brady is both wickedly funny and highly entertaining, Martin Rogers writes.
4 days ago
National Football League
Vikes, Coach Part Over COVID Vaccine
Vikes, Coach Part Over COVID Vaccine
The sports world reacted after the Vikings parted ways with an assistant coach because he refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
4 days ago
National Football League
NFL Unveils New COVID-19 Guidelines
NFL Unveils New COVID-19 Guidelines
The NFL is cracking down on unvaccinated players heading into the 2021-22 season, evidenced by a memo released on Thursday.
5 days ago
National Football League
4 NFL Player Props To Bet Right Now
4 NFL Player Props To Bet Right Now
There are plenty of fun prop bets to consider as we look ahead to the 2021 NFL season. Sammy P lays out the four to consider.
5 days ago
Dallas Cowboys
Back In The Saddle
Back In The Saddle
Jerry Jones is ready to hoist another Lombardi Trophy. But have the Dallas Cowboys done enough to make that a reality?
5 days ago
National Football League
5 NFL Futures Bets To Make Right Now
5 NFL Futures Bets To Make Right Now
The NFL Hall of Fame Game is less than 3 weeks away! As football nears, Sammy P offers up the five best bets on the board.
July 18
National Football League
Golden Age
Golden Age
A list of the NFL's top 10 receivers has sparked the notion that this might be the greatest era ever for pass-catchers.
July 17
National Football League
Tons of Pressure
Tons of Pressure
Colin Cowherd analyzes the level of pressure on some of the most noteworthy NFL quarterbacks heading into the 2021 season.
July 17
National Football League
On Bended Knee
On Bended Knee
Tom Brady's incredible 2020 campaign with the Buccaneers was reportedly played on a torn MCL. How impressive is the feat?
July 16
National Football League
Window Of Opportunity
Window Of Opportunity
Which teams have a shot at Super Bowl glory this season? Colin Cowherd looked at the championship windows of 10 squads.
July 16
National Football League
Cowherd's 2021 NFC Predictions
Cowherd's 2021 NFC Predictions
What's on tap for the NFC this season? Colin Cowherd predicts each team's record and how the playoff field will shape up.
July 16
Lamar Jackson
Asphalt All-Pro
Asphalt All-Pro
Lamar Jackson had the NFL world talking after a video of him doing WR and DB drills on a basketball court went viral.
July 15
National Football League
Cowherd's 2021 AFC Predictions
Cowherd's 2021 AFC Predictions
How will the AFC shake out this season? Colin Cowherd took an early shot at predicting how each team will finish.
July 15
National Football League
Polling Station
Polling Station
A recent ranking of the best NFL QBs had Patrick Mahomes at No. 1, but still generated some debate regarding the top 10.
July 13
National Football League
The Hype Is Real
The Hype Is Real
Trevor Lawrence arrives in Jacksonville with some lofty expectations, but are they reasonable? Martin Rogers has the story.
July 6
National Football League
'Hard Knocks' Life
'Hard Knocks' Life
The Dallas Cowboys are the focus of "Hard Knocks" this season, and that could spell boom-or-bust for America's Team.
July 6
National Football League
Shooting Stars
Shooting Stars
Dak Prescott is returning, and "Hard Knocks" will be watching, but is all the attention on the Dallas Cowboys warranted?
July 2
National Football League
College Reunion?
College Reunion?
Davante Adams and Derek Carr were dominant together at Fresno State, now the NFL world is buzzing about a potential reunion.
July 1
National Football League
Cowherd's Top QBs of the Decades
Cowherd's Top QBs of the Decades
Colin Cowherd has proposed an interesting new theory. And to prove it, he's picking out the top five QBs from recent decades.
July 1
National Football League
Physical Face-off
Physical Face-off
Might the Bills' Josh Allen be the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL? Some say yes, but not everyone agrees.
June 30
