2025 NFL AFC, NFC Title Odds: Chiefs, Lions Favored Heading Into Week 9

It's the midway point of the 2025-26 NFL season. The Super Bowl will be here before you know it.

With that, let's look at the odds for which two teams will win their respective conferences and meet in the Big Game as of Oct. 30, as well as what to know about the AFC and NFC championship race.

AFC Conference winner

Chiefs: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Bills: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Colts: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Broncos: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Ravens: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Patriots: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chargers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Texans: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Steelers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Jaguars: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

What to know: Could you have guessed that heading into Week 9, the Chiefs would be the favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl? Kansas City has at least made it to the AFC title game in seven straight seasons, and has made it to the Super Bowl five out of the last seven years. In addition, over the last seven years, the AFC title game has taken place in Kansas City six times. Dynasty much? The Chiefs have been so good that despite starting 0-2 this season, and despite currently sitting third in the AFC West, they are still favored to win the conference. Week 9 will be telling for K.C. and its main competitor, the Bills, with the two teams facing off in Buffalo. The Bills opened the season as the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but have stuttered a bit in recent weeks, losing two straight in Weeks 5 and 6. Tied for second on the board with Buffalo are the upstart Colts, who have the best record in the NFL at 7-1, as well as the No. 1 offense in the league. However, only two of those seven wins have come against teams with a winning record through eight weeks.

NFC Conference winner

Lions: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Packers: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Rams: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Eagles: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Buccaneers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Seahawks: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

49ers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Commanders: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Bears: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Cowboys: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

What to know: Did you expect to see the defending champion Eagles fourth on the board? That's how deep the NFC is this season. First on the board are the Lions, who are 5-2 on the year. Their two losses came on the road, at Green Bay in Week 1 and then at Kansas City in Week 6. Detroit has wins over Chicago, Baltimore (with Lamar Jackson), and Tampa Bay. Second on the board are those Packers, who have five wins, one loss (at Cleveland) and one tie (at Dallas) on the year. Green Bay has the seventh-best offense in the NFL and the sixth-best defense. Also in the running are the Rams, who are the only team to have beaten the Colts this year, a 27-20 win in Week 4. The Rams' two losses came on the road at Philly and in overtime against San Francisco. And now, back to the Eagles. They are 6-2 on the year, with wins at Kansas City, against the Rams and at Tampa Bay. So why fourth on the board? It could be due to the back-to-back losses they suffered in Weeks 5 and 6, to the Broncos and the Giants. In addition, five of their six wins were by a combined 26 points (5.2 points per game).