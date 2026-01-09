Bills vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks for NFL Wild Card

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

In this season's AFC Playoffs, the Buffalo Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are slight favorites (-1.5). The total for this one is set at 51.5 points.

Bills vs. Jaguars Odds & Betting Lines

Bills vs. Jaguars Prediction & Pick

Jacksonville closed the regular season on an eight-game winning streak, and the defense played a major role by holding opponents under 20 points in six straight games. Trevor Lawrence capped a strong season with 4,007 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, giving the Jaguars steady, high-level quarterback play heading into this matchup.

Buffalo has been harder to trust week to week, especially on defense. The Bills allowed 136.2 rushing yards per game, which ranked 28th in the league, and that vulnerability could be an issue against a balanced Jacksonville offense. Josh Allen threw for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns, but the supporting cast has been inconsistent at times, putting extra pressure on him to carry the offense.

Jacksonville is a slight favorite at -1.5 and playing at home at EverBank Stadium only strengthens the case. The total is set at 51.5 points, and the Jaguars are taking the Under in a game that profiles as more physical and defensive than the number suggests.

Pick ATS: Jaguars (-1.5)

Pick OU: Under (51.5)

Prediction: Jaguars 28 - Bills 20

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Jacksonville

Game date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: EverBank Stadium

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

TV: CBS

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Bills vs. Jaguars Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, Jacksonville has collected three wins against Buffalo.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Buffalo has tallied 100 points versus Jacksonville, while allowing only 75 points.

Buffalo Betting Info

In 17 Buffalo games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Bills have covered the spread six times this season (6-9 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Buffalo games this year have hit the over on nine of 17 set point totals (52.9%).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the Bills are 10-5 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 52.8%.

Bills Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 216.6 (3,683) 15 Rush yards 159.6 (2,714) 1 Points scored 28.3 (481) 4 Pass yards against 156.9 (2,668) 1 Rush yards against 136.2 (2,315) 28 Points allowed 21.5 (365) 12

Buffalo's Key Players

Offense

Josh Allen has passed for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns (ninth in the NFL) and 10 interceptions this year. He is averaging 229.3 yards per game and 8 per attempt, while completing 69.3% of his attempts.

To go along with his passing stats, Allen also has 579 rushing yards (second on the Bills), with 14 rushing touchdowns.

James Cook's rushing statline this season includes 1,621 yards (first in the NFL) and 12 TDs. He's averaging 95.4 yards per game and 5.2 per attempt (second in the NFL).

Cook has 33 catches on 40 targets for 291 yards. He has two receiving TDs.

In the passing game, Khalil Shakir , has racked up 719 receiving yards and four touchdowns after pulling down 72 balls on 95 targets. Per game, he's averaging 44.9 yards and 4.5 receptions in 16 games.

Dalton Kincaid averages 3.3 receptions and 47.6 yards per game, and has 571 total receiving yards and 39 catches. He's gotten 49 total targets, and has caught five touchdown passes.

Defense

On defense, Cole Bishop has three interceptions to go with 85 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 2025.

Greg Rousseau has seven sacks (first on the Bills) to go with six TFL and 46 tackles.

Joey Bosa has recorded 29 tackles, nine TFL, and five sacks this year.

Matt Milano has 67 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks.

Jacksonville Betting Info

Jacksonville has gone 12-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.

This season, Jacksonville games have hit the over 10 times.

The Jaguars have won five of the eight games they've played as underdogs this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.9% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

Jaguars Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 222.3 (3,779) 12 Rush yards 115.1 (1,956) 20 Points scored 27.9 (474) 6 Pass yards against 218.1 (3,707) 21 Rush yards against 85.6 (1,455) 1 Points allowed 19.8 (336) 8

Jacksonville's Key Players

Offense

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 4,007 yards this year (to rank sixth in the NFL), with 29 touchdowns (fifth in the NFL) and 12 interceptions. He is completing 60.9% of his attempts while averaging 235.7 yards per game and 7.2 per attempt.

On the ground, Lawrence has added nine rushing touchdowns and 359 rushing yards (second on the Jaguars).

Travis Etienne has 1,107 rushing yards (leading the Jaguars) and seven rushing touchdowns, while averaging 65.1 yards per game and 4.3 per attempt (28th in the NFL).

Etienne has added 36 receptions (2.1 per game) for 292 yards (17.2 per game) with six receiving touchdowns. He's been targeted 52 times in the passing attack.

This season, Parker Washington has caught 58 passes for 847 receiving yards with five touchdowns in the passing game. He has been targeted 95 total times and is averaging 3.6 receptions per game through 16 games played.

Jakobi Meyers has 835 receiving yards and three touchdowns from 75 receptions after getting 110 targets.

Defense

Foyesade Oluokun has intercepted one pass and also has 143 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and 11 passes defended in 2025.

Josh Hines-Allen has 49 tackles, 12 TFL, eight sacks, and three passes defended.

Devin Lloyd has 74 tackles, six TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five interceptions in the 2025 campaign. He is third on the Jaguars in tackles.

Andrew Wingard's stat sheet includes one interception as well as 84 tackles, three TFL, and nine passes defended in 16 games

