NFC West Makes History With 3 Teams In the Divisional Round

Throughout the second half of the regular season, one division separated itself from the rest as the best in the NFL.

That success has carried over into the playoffs.

[ 2026 NFL Divisional Round Bracket & Schedule ]

With the Los Angeles Rams beating the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers beating the Philadelphia Eagles, three of the four Divisional Round spots in the NFC belong to teams in the West.

This will be the fourth time in the history of the Divisional Round that one division will have three representatives at this point in the playoffs. The common theme is that, unsurprisingly, all three previous instances saw one of the three teams make it to the Super Bowl.

2022 NFC East

In 2022, the Eagles blew out the Giants, 38-7. The score was 28-0 at halftime behind a dominant Philly rushing attack.

Kenneth Gainwell and Miles Sanders combined for 202 rushing yards, while Jalen Hurts and Boston Scott each added a rushing touchdown, as well. Hurts was also solid through the air, going 16-of-24 for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants got a memorable win on the road over the Vikings in the Wild Card Round, but Daniel Jones’ impressive season ended in Philly.

Daniel Jones couldn't match Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' rushing attack in the 2022 NFL Divisional Round. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Cowboys fell just short against the 49ers. It was a 9-9 game entering the fourth quarter, but Christian McCaffrey opened the final period with a 2-yard touchdown run that separated the teams for good.

The Eagles blew out the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game after Brock Purdy tore his UCL in the first quarter. Ultimately, though, Philadelphia fell to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, despite a fantastic performance from Hurts.

1997 NFC Central

This was back when there were three five-team divisions, which explains why the Buccaneers, Packers and Vikings all represented the same division: the NFC Central.

The Vikings fell to the 49ers in the Divisional Round behind 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns from running back Terry Kirby and a steady performance from Steve Young under center.

The Packers, meanwhile, were ignited by running back Dorsey Levens’ 112 rushing yards and score to beat the Buccaneers. Brett Favre had a day to forget, going 15-of-28 for 190 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Green Bay made it to the Super Bowl that year, although it fell to John Elway's Broncos.

Reggie White was a key player for the Packers in their second straight trip to the Super Bowl. (James V. Biever/Getty Images)

1992 NFC East

Back in the 1992 season, Dallas, Philadelphia and Washington all made the Divisional Round.

Washington ran into a juggernaut 49ers team that went 14-2 during the regular season. Young was 20-of-30 for 227 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but he also ran for an impressive 73 yards. Fellow Hall of Famer Jerry Rice led the passing game with six receptions for 88 yards. Mark Rypien never got it going for Washington, going 19-of-40 for 270 yards and two interceptions while being sacked five times.

In the other game, the Eagles never stood a chance against the Cowboys. Troy Aikman was 15-of-25 for 200 yards and a touchdown, while Emmitt Smith had 25 carries for 114 yards and a TD. Dallas won the Super Bowl after beating the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, dispatching of the Bills by a dominant 52-17 scoreline.

Jimmy Johnson's Cowboys were dominant in the 1992 playoffs. (Joseph Patronite/Getty Images)