Las Vegas Raiders Next Head Coach Odds: Brian Flores Favored

After finishing the year with an abysmal 3-14 record, Las Vegas threw in the chips on head coach Pete Carroll after just one season.

Now the Raiders are on the hunt for the next man up.

Which candidate will land in Sin City to right the Raiders' ship?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 7.

Las Vegas Raiders' next head coach odds

Brian Flores: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

John Harbaugh: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Klint Kubiak: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Kliff Kingsbury: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Robert Saleh: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Mike McCarthy: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chris Shula: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Joe Brady: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Bill Belichick: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Here's what to know about the Raiders' coaching oddsboard:

Flores the Favorite: Brian Flores last held a head coaching position in Miami, leading the Dolphins from 2019-2021. Since then, he has been an integral part of both the Steelers and Vikings' coaching staffs. However, it's his work as Minnesota's defensive coordinator — a position he's held since 2023 — that has elevated his name to the top of the Raiders' vacancy conversation. While the Vikes' 9-8 record wasn't enough for a playoff berth, Flores' unit finished third in the league in total defense and seventh in scoring. During his three-year Dolphins tenure, he led the team to winning seasons twice.

Ravens to Raiders?: Considering John Harbaugh's impressive record over the last 18 years as Baltimore's head coach, it's not surprising that his name is near the top of this oddsboard. He achieved a 193-124 overall record as the Ravens' head coach, went 13-11 in the playoffs, was named AP Coach of the Year once and won a Super Bowl. With that in mind, he's also in the mix for the same position in New York. If Harbaugh is named HC in L.V., he'll immediately become one of his little brother's biggest foes, as Jim Harbaugh has been the Chargers' head coach since the 2024 season.