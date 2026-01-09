National Football League
Bring an Umbrella: Rain Forecasted for Rams-Panthers NFC Wild Card Matchup
Bring an Umbrella: Rain Forecasted for Rams-Panthers NFC Wild Card Matchup

Published Jan. 9, 2026 4:42 p.m. ET

Last Saturday, the Carolina Panthers played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the backdrop of pouring rain in Central Florida — and they appear to hold the same fate this Saturday.

According to FOX Weather, there's a 60% chance of rain in Charlotte, NC — the site of the Panthers' NFC wild-card round game against the Los Angeles Rams — on Saturday with "considerable" cloud coverage expected and thunder possible throughout the day. Wind speeds could range between 10-20 mph.

Then, on Saturday night, there's a 40% chance of rain with wind speeds ranging between 10-15 mph and scattered thunderstorms expected. Kickoff for Rams-Panthers is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Should it indeed rain in Charlotte on Saturday, it would mark the second time in the Panthers' last four home playoff games that it rained during the action; in 2014, it rained during Carolina's wild-card round victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Coincidentally, the Panthers — who are 8-9 this season — also had a losing record in 2014 (7-8-1 in the regular season).

As for Saturday's game itself, the Panthers are competing in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and just won the NFC South for the first time since 2015, when they reached Super Bowl 50. Meanwhile, the Rams are 12-5 this season and in the playoffs for the third consecutive season and seventh time in nine years under head coach Sean McVay.

Rain or sunshine, catch the NFC wild-card round matchup between the Rams and Panthers on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports.

