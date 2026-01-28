National Football League
National Football League
'EGREGIOUS!' Sports World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s First-Ballot Hall of Fame Snub
Updated Jan. 28, 2026 6:44 p.m. ET
Bill Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
The NFL coaching legend, who won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots and two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, did not receive 40 out of the 50 votes necessary to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
The news, which was first reported on Tuesday, has taken the sports world by storm, with some of the biggest athletes in the world sharing their two cents on the voters' decision. Here are the most notable reactions from Belichick’s shocking Hall of Fame snub:
Patrick Mahomes
Deion Sanders
Terrell Owens
LeBron James
JJ Watt
Jimmy Johnson
[BIG PICTURE: Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame Snub Result of Flawed Voting Process]
Dez Bryant
Robert Griffin III
Geoff Schwartz
