'EGREGIOUS!' Sports World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s First-Ballot Hall of Fame Snub
'EGREGIOUS!' Sports World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s First-Ballot Hall of Fame Snub

Updated Jan. 28, 2026 6:44 p.m. ET

Bill Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The NFL coaching legend, who won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots and two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, did not receive 40 out of the 50 votes necessary to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The news, which was first reported on Tuesday, has taken the sports world by storm, with some of the biggest athletes in the world sharing their two cents on the voters' decision. Here are the most notable reactions from Belichick’s shocking Hall of Fame snub:

Patrick Mahomes

Deion Sanders

Terrell Owens

LeBron James

JJ Watt

Jimmy Johnson

[BIG PICTURE: Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame Snub Result of Flawed Voting Process]

Dez Bryant

Robert Griffin III

Geoff Schwartz

