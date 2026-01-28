Pro Football Hall of Fame Releases Statement Addressing Bill Belichick Report

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a statement on Wednesday to address widespread criticism from a report on Tuesday that revealed that NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members and enshrines of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026. It’s that very passion that propels the game," the statement said.

Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach, did not receive 40 out of the 50 votes necessary to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday. Now, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is threatening to take action against any members who "violated the selection process bylaws."

"The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws," the statement continued. "It is an honor to serve as a selector. Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand that action will be taken.

"That could include the possibility that such selector(s) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward. The selection of a new class is the most important duty the Hall of Fame oversees each year, and the integrity of that process cannot be in question."

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee consists of 50 voters, including one media representative from each pro football city, with two in Los Angeles and New York. The 33rd member is a representative of the Pro Football Writers of America, and there are up to 17 at-large delegates.

The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class will be formally announced at the "NFL Honors" event in San Francisco on February 5, 2026.