Maxx Crosby Trade No More; Ravens Call Off Deal With Raiders
Maxx Crosby is no longer heading to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens have decided to back out of the trade involving the star edge rusher, the Las Vegas Raiders announced on Tuesday. No reason for the cancellation of the trade was provided by the Raiders.
While neither team shared why the deal was called off, Crosby didn't pass his physical ahead of the completion of the deal, The Athletic and NFL Media reported. All trades are contingent upon a physical.
Crosby had dealt with a knee injury late in the 2025 season that ultimately forced him to undergo meniscus surgery in January.
Baltimore and Las Vegas had agreed to a deal late Friday that would've given the Raiders the Ravens' first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts. The Ravens' 2026 first-round pick is the 14th overall pick in the upcoming draft.
Even though the trade was agreed to on Friday, it couldn't be completed until Wednesday, which is the start of the new league year. That's when all trades previously agreed upon can be made official.
The trade involving Crosby was viewed as one of the big dominoes to fall in the NFL this offseason. Crosby was rumored to be upset with Las Vegas after the team's decision to sit him out for the last two games of the 2025 NFL season. While Crosby never announced he wanted a trade, there was a wide expectation that he would get moved.
Now, the edge rusher market has been shaken up in a major way. The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among the teams involved in the Crosby sweepstakes and were "devastated" that they weren't able to land him. The Cowboys were able to get some pass-rushing help on Monday, though, when they agreed to a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Rashan Gary.
Still, the Cowboys would be interested in a potential trade for Crosby, according to NFL Media.
As for the Ravens, there's still a Pro Bowl talent at edge rusher available on the open market. Trey Hendrickson has yet to agree to a deal just over 24 hours into the start of the NFL's legal tampering period, making him an option if they want to get another star pass rusher.
