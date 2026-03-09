2026 NFL Odds: Will Kenneth Walker III Solve Chiefs'Rushing Woes?

A running back is what Kansas City needed, and a running back is what it got.

Kenneth Walker III, fresh off of winning Super Bowl LX MVP, is teaming up with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

How will his maiden season go with the league's most recent dynasty?

Check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 10, before we get into the nitty-gritty.

Kenneth Walker regular-season rushing yards

Over 924.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 924.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

K9 was one of the first big dominoes to fall at the beginning of NFL free agency, signing a three-year deal with the Chiefs, worth up to $45 million.

As mentioned, Walker, 25, is coming off arguably the best season of his career, culminating in a Super Bowl LX win with the Seahawks.

In the regular season, Walker rushed for 1,027 yards on 221 carries (4.6 yards per carry), along with five touchdowns. He started all 17 regular-season games, before upping his production in three playoff appearances.

In the postseason, Walker rushed the ball 65 times for 313 yards (4.8 YPC) and four scores, including 116 yards and three TDs in a divisional-round win over San Francisco, and 135 yards in the Big Game.

Despite the production, Seattle was willing to lose its star running back, and the Chiefs quickly swooped in.

So, just how badly does Kansas City need an improved rushing attack? Consider this: Since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback in 2018, K.C. has not had a 1,000-yard rusher.

The franchise's last 1,000-yard rusher was Kareem Hunt in 2017.

Last year, Hunt led the team in rushing with 611 yards, followed by Isiah Pacheco with 462 yards. As a team, the Chiefs averaged 106.6 rushing yards per game, 25th-best in the NFL.

That lack of a star-led rushing attack hasn't affected the Chiefs much, however, considering they've won three Super Bowls since Mahomes stepped into the drivers' seat.